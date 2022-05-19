Nigerian Army Commander Who Led Several Operations Against Boko Haram Allegedly Commits Suicide 3 Days To Court-Martial Verdict

According to Daily Trust, the senior military officer killed himself less than 72 hours before the verdict of a court-martial trying him for alleged military infractions during the war against the terrorists.

by saharareporters, new york May 19, 2022

A former Battalion Commanding Officer who led the fight against Boko Haram in Northeastern Nigeria, Major U.J. Undianyede, is said to have committed suicide.

 

According to Daily Trust, the senior military officer killed himself less than 72 hours before the verdict of a court-martial trying him for alleged military infractions during the war against the terrorists.

He was said to have killed himself on Monday, on the premises of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna, with his service pistol.

 

“I think he killed himself because of the judgment of the court-martial which has been fixed for tomorrow (today, May 19),” the source said.

 

“In prosecuting the war, the Major with some of his colleagues allegedly committed some infractions for which he was being tried at the 1 Division in Kaduna.”

The offences listed against the deceased officer by the court-martial in the 1 Division were misappropriation of funds, abandonment of military post, insubordination, and desertion, among others.

 

Another source attributed his death to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), noting that he had been in the North East for some time, battling Boko Haram terrorists.

 

The Major, a Course 55 Regular Officer and other members of his class, were said to be due for promotion to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel this September.

 

When contacted, the spokesman for the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said that he had not been briefed.

 

However, the Public Relations Officer of the NDA, Major Bashir Jajira, dismissed the report, saying no officer of the academy was involved in suicide.

 

“No personnel of the academy was involved in suicide as reported, and in fact, our cadets are presently in Kachia for combat shooting training, they are not in the academy. So, no such training took place,” he said.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Military Two Soldiers Shoot Vigilante Commander For Allegedly Wearing Military Cap In Adamawa State
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Troops Kill Boko Haram Imam, Mansur, Six Top Commanders
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Furious Borno Governor, Zulum, Blasts Nigerian Army Over Convoy Attack In Baga
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Military FCT Natives, Nigerian Army Clash Over Land In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Human Rights 'I Don't Know If He Is Dead Or Alive'—Mother Of Soldier Who Shot Viral Video Of General Adeniyi’s Outburst Laments Son's Arrest, Begs Nigerian Army To Release Him
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Military Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Instructs Troops To Be Ruthless With Bandits In Katsina, North-West
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Oyo Governor, Makinde Gifts 7 Vehicles To Judges, Says ‘They Are Brand New And Not Manufactured In Nigeria’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News #JusticeForDeborah: European Union Mourns Sokoto Student Killed For Alleged Blasphemy, Calls For Justice
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Boko Haram, Ansaru Terrorists In Kaduna, Luring Residents With Gifts To Join Groups – Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Students’ Association, NANS Threatens To Shut Down All International Airports Over Prolonged Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Gunmen Attack Nigerian Army General In Abuja, Steal His Multi-million-naira Vehicle
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Most Commercial Motorcyclists In Lagos Are Criminals, Many Caught With Pistols, Police Commissioner Backs 'Okada' Ban
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics House Of Reps Caucus Urges Buhari Not To Further Delay Signing Electoral Act Amendment As President Goes On Condolence Visit To UAE
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Taking Over Abia Road, University Students, Lecturers, We Are Not Safe – Residents
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
News Don't Hold Crusade In South-East Because Of Rampaging Gunmen — IPOB Advises Deeper Life Church Overseer, Kumuyi
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
News Engineer Accuses Officials Of Lagos Agency, LAWMA Of Bribery, Harassment
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
Opinion Deborah: Victim of WhatsApp Rule Violators, By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Abia Community Protests Incessant Kidnapping By Suspected Herdsmen, Laments Police Inaction
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad