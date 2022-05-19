Nigerian Army Recovers 17 Rifles, 80 Live Cartridges From Gunmen Terrorising Imo State

The fire arms and ammunition were recovered during troops' operations to clear separatists' hideouts in the general area of Amaifeke - Akkatta road.

by Saharareporters, New York May 19, 2022

Troops of 34 Brigade of the Nigerian Army conducting clearance operations in Imo State communities have dislodged a criminal hideout allegedly used by the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

In a statement, the Nigerian Army’s spokesman, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, explained the army recovered 17 rifles and 80 live cartridges from the fleeing suspects.

The statement read, “Troops of 34 Brigade, Nigerian Army (NA) have captured a cache of arms and ammunition belonging to elements of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN), after a gun battle at Amaifeke-Akkatta Road in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo state.

“The fire arms and ammunition were recovered during troops' operations to clear separatists' hideouts in the general area of Amaifeke - Akkatta road.

“Troops uncovered the weapons concealed in a black Toyota Camry, after they successfully surmounted ambushes staged by members of the outlawed dissident group, who, having been overpowered by the gallant troops, abandoned their vehicle and weapons in the heat of the combat and fled the scene.

“After a thorough search, the troops recovered 10 Pump Action Shotguns, seven locally fabricated guns, one locally made Revolver Pistol, eighty Live Cartridges, one Baofeng Radio and substance suspected to be gun powder. Others include satchet of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and a Toyota Camry Saloon car.

“The Nigerian Army commends members of the public for their continued support to the military and security agencies, as they protect the citizens from atrocious activities of the outlawed dissident groups, who in defiance of law and good order have annihilated innocent Ndigbo and other Nigerians, in their enforcement of an illegal sit at home order, foisted on the good people of the South-East.

“The NA urges all to continue to provide timely and credible information in support of ongoing operations to restore peace and security in the South East and other troubled parts of the country.”

