Nigerian Police Arrest Man For Trafficking Wife To Mali For Prostitution, Selling Son For N600,000

The wife had notified the police that her husband informed her of securing a job for her in Bamako, Mali, last year’s October.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 19, 2022

The Nigerian Police Force, Ogun State command, has confirmed the arrest of a 36-year-old man, Kingsley Essien, who was alleged to have trafficked his wife to Mali for prostitution.

Essein was also accused of selling his two-year-old son for the sum of N600,000.

The police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at the Agbara divisional headquarters by the suspect’s wife, Bright Essien.

He said the wife had notified the police that her husband informed her of securing a job for her in Bamako, Mali, last year’s October.

He quoted her as saying that she didn’t suspect any evils because the man had assisted many people to that country for greener pastures before.

According to him, the wife said when she got to Mali, she found out that she had been sold to a human trafficking cartel headed by a woman at the price of N1.4million.

“While in Mali, she was forced into prostitution, but later found her way back to the Nigerian embassy in Bamako where she was assisted back to Nigeria.

“On getting to Nigeria, she discovered that her two-year-old son in the care of her husband was nowhere to be found,” the police spokesperson said.

He said following the report, the Agbara division detailed detectives to go after the suspect, and he was eventually arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime, he confessed further that he sold the two years old son to somebody at the rate of N600,000,” he said.

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the transfer of the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and ordered that the buyer of the son must be tracked and arrested too recover the stolen child.

