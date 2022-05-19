Oyo Governor, Makinde Gifts 7 Vehicles To Judges, Says ‘They Are Brand New And Not Manufactured In Nigeria’

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Thursday presented seven brand new Land Cruiser Prado SUVs to Judges in the state.

Makinde, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, presented the vehicles to the seven judges, saying, “The vehicles are brand new and not manufactured in Nigeria.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he also said the vehicles would make their job easier and “ensure efficient justice delivery”.

The governor said the gift of the vehicles was in fulfilment of the promise the government had made to the judiciary, adding that work was ongoing to pave the premises of the state high courts.

“The state government gave some vehicles to some judges in 2021 and is also planning to provide more for Magistrates,” he said.

“Work is in progress to tar the state high court premises and meet the other needs of the judiciary,” he added.

The state justice commissioner, Oyelowo Oyewo, said the judges need vehicles that suit their job, adding that the state government was mindful of the autonomy of the judiciary and would ensure that all their needs were met.

Chief Justice of the state, Justice Munta Abimbola, thanked the state government for the gifts but appealed for more support for the judiciary.

“We are very grateful for your support and love and ask that our other needs be met, especially, the tarring of the court premises,” he said.