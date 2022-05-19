Provide Details To Enable Us Rescue Your Father — IPOB Tells Nollywood Actor, Odoputa

The Nollywood actor, who also shared a picture of his father, had also solicited prayers from his colleagues and fans for the safety and release of his father.

by Saharareporters, New York May 19, 2022

The Indigenous People of Biafra says it is willing to help in efforts to rescue Kenneth Odoputa, father of Nigerian Nollywood actor, Uche Odoputa who was kidnapped some weeks ago.

Uche had, in an Instagram post on Monday, cried out for help to secure the release of his father from the abductors.

“Friends please join me in praying for my father’s safe return from the hands of kidnappers that took him over two weeks now. Mr. Kenneth Odoputa,” Uche’s post read.

Reacting, IPOB through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said the group was willing to support rescue efforts to connect Uche back to his father.

Powerful, in a text to SaharaReporters, said Uche should endeavour to contact the group and give details of the location of the kidnap incident, the date it happened and other necessary details so as to fast-track the rescue mission.

He said, “Please find out who this is and tell him to provide evidence of the incident, picture of his father, the village where this happened and the date. If you know him, let him know about this, please. We are willing to step in.”

