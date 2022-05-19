Terrorists Abduct Four Students Of Kaduna College Of Education

The students were abducted on Monday evening at Mile 1 and the abductors have demanded a huge amount of money as ransom.

by Saharareporters, New York May 19, 2022

At least four students of the Kaduna State College of Education (KSCOE) have been kidnapped by terrorists, SaharaReporters has learnt.

SaharaReporters gathered that the terrorists abducted the students on Monday night.

A press statement signed by the spokesman for Kaduna State Student Union (KADSSU), KSCOE Chapter, Benjamin Fie, and made available on Thursday said, “The students were abducted on Monday evening at Mile 1 and the abductors have demanded a huge amount of money as ransom.

“It’s with a bitter heart that the Kaduna State student union (KADSSU) of the prestigious Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya wishes to make it known to the college community and the public that four of the students were abducted.

“We want to use this medium to urge the college community and all the students to commit themselves, the school and their parents to prayers,” the statement SAID.

The students, according to the spokesman are; Racheal Edwin, a 200 level from Biology/Geography Department; Esther Ishaya, 200 level student from Economic/History Department; Promise Tanimu, 200 level from English/History Department and Beauty Luka, a 300 level student from CRS Department.

However, the spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police command, Mohammed Jalige could not confirm the abduction.

"We're not aware of the incident, but let me find out from the Area Commander around there and get back to you", Jalige said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Abia State Shuts University Indefinitely As Students, Residents Protest Over Rising Attacks, Kidnappings
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Provide Details To Enable Us Rescue Your Father — IPOB Tells Nollywood Actor, Odoputa
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Insecurity How Police Uncovered IPOB/ESN Shrine, ‘Arrested 7 Suspects, Live Python’ Used For Spiritual Fortification In Imo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Gunmen Attack Nigerian Army General In Abuja, Steal His Multi-million-naira Vehicle
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity ‘Okada’ Ban: Tension In Lagos Community As Commercial Motorcyclists Protest, Attack Police Officers For Enforcing Ban
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Army Recovers 17 Rifles, 80 Live Cartridges From Gunmen Terrorising Imo State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Oyo Governor, Makinde Gifts 7 Vehicles To Judges, Says ‘They Are Brand New And Not Manufactured In Nigeria’
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News #JusticeForDeborah: European Union Mourns Sokoto Student Killed For Alleged Blasphemy, Calls For Justice
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education Abia State Shuts University Indefinitely As Students, Residents Protest Over Rising Attacks, Kidnappings
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Buhari Signs New Health Insurance Bill Into Law, Ends Old Scheme, NHIS
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Provide Details To Enable Us Rescue Your Father — IPOB Tells Nollywood Actor, Odoputa
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Politics Governor Tambuwal Blames Ex-President Jonathan For Failing To Restructure Nigeria Before Handing Over
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Police Uncovered IPOB/ESN Shrine, ‘Arrested 7 Suspects, Live Python’ Used For Spiritual Fortification In Imo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Gunmen Attack Nigerian Army General In Abuja, Steal His Multi-million-naira Vehicle
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal Ibrahim Magu’s Promotion To AIG Doesn’t Free From Him From Prosecution – Police Affairs Minister, Dingyadi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Deborah: When We Cry, We Manage To See, By Sanyaolu Juwon
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity ‘Okada’ Ban: Tension In Lagos Community As Commercial Motorcyclists Protest, Attack Police Officers For Enforcing Ban
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Deborah Samuel: Why Won’t The Killings Continue? By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad