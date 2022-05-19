'Those Killing In The Name Of IPOB Should Stop Now Or Face Biafran Judgment,' Kanu Reads The Riot Act To Unknown Gunmen

The statement from Kanu was delivered by a prominent Biafra agitator, Benjamin Madubugwu, after Kanu’s trial on Wednesday at the Federal High Court, Abuja, as published by BBC Igbo News.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 19, 2022

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has warned the so-called ‘unknown gunmen’ terrorising southeastern Nigeria to end their terror if they don't want to face Biafra judgment in the future.

Madubugwu stood trial with the IPOB leader in 2017 when Kanu was first arrested.

He had met with the Kanu in court on Wednesday.

Mr Madubugwu said, “Our leader gave me a message to deliver to our people. He said that those of you killing people in the name of IPOB, those of you burning properties in our land in the name of IPOB, our leader said you stop now, or in the future, you will face Biafran judgement.”

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, declined to grant bail to the detained IPOB leader pending the determination of the treasonable felony charge the Nigerian Government preferred against him.

Justice Binta Nyako held that Kanu must explain the reason why he breached the previous bail that was given to him before he could enjoy another favourable discretion from the court.

Kanu fled Nigeria in 2017 after he was granted bail following the military invasion of his house in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia in Abia State.

https://web.facebook.com/watch/?v=1293213438081742&ref=sharing

 

