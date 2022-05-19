Top University, LAUTECH Shuns Ongoing ASUU Strike, Fixes May 26 For Resumption

The management of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, has decided to opt out of the over 90 days old lingering industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The institution directed the staff and students to continue academic activities on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

This was announced in a statement released on Thursday by the university registrar, Kayode Ogunleye.

Ogunleye explained that the resumption was for the continuation of the academic activities for the First Semester of the 2021/2022 academic session.

“Upon the directive of the Visitor to the University, the Management hereby informs all staff and students that the university will continue its academic activities for the First Semester of the 2021/2022 Academic Session on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

“The amended Academic Calendar for the semester will soon be made available. Staff and students are hereby enjoined to abide by this directive," the Registrar directed.

Recall that ASUU extended its three months’ old strike by another 12 weeks.

ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, had said this was to give the government more time “to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues.”

"The Federal Government has been grossly mishandling the crisis, fielding incompetent, arrogant ministers, and treating the education sector with disdain. It has to act quickly to end the impasse, fulfil its obligations and persuade the dons to resume work immediately," Osodeke, ASUU leader, had said.

LAUTECH is owned by the Oyo State government, and it was founded on April 23, 1990, (32 years ago).