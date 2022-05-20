Alleged Blasphemy: Sokoto Lifts Curfew, Bans Processions Over Unrest Trailing Arrest Of Christian Student’s Killers

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State lifted a curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis over the unrest that followed the killing of Deborah, a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education.



Deborah, a 200-level home economics student, was killed last Thursday for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.

Her killing has sparked nationwide outrage, with political and religious leaders demanding urgent arrest and prosecution of all suspects.



After the police announced the arrest of two persons, violent outbreaks were reported across Sokoto on Saturday amidst protests for their release.



The Governor had immediately imposed a curfew to curb the further spread of violence by Muslim protesters, mainly youths.



But, in a statement on Friday issued by Isah Bajini Galadanci, the State Commissioner of Information and Orientation, the government lifted the curfew and banned all forms of processions in the state indefinitely.



Tambuwal, according to the statement, urged the general public to be law-abiding and remain peaceful at all times.



The statement reads, “Acting on enabling powers under section 176 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, section 1, 2 and 4 of the Public Order Act and section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, the Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, Mutawallen Sokoto has after due consultations, lifted the curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis with immediate effect



“The Governor has urged the general public to be law-abiding and remain peaceful at all times stressing the need for peaceful co-existence amongst the people in the State. He reiterated the need for peace as the necessary foundation for any meaningful development



“The Government has, however, banned all forms of processions in the State until further notice



“Governor Aminu Tambuwal thanked people in the State for their understanding in complying with the curfew."