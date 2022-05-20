Buhari Appoints Semiu Adeyemi As New Nigerian Statistician-General

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Semiu Adeyemi Adeniran as the new Statistician-General of the Federation.
Adeniran will be heading the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The appointment was made on Friday.
Adeniran has over 25 years of working experience as a Statistician in the Nigeria National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
He is presently a Deputy Director in charge of Household Statistics in the NBS.
He obtained Bachelor of Science Degree in Demography and Social Statistics from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 1989.