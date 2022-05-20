Buhari Appoints Semiu Adeyemi As New Nigerian Statistician-General

Adeniran will be heading the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

by SaharaReporters, New York May 20, 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Semiu Adeyemi Adeniran as the new Statistician-General of the Federation.
Adeniran will be heading the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).


The appointment was made on Friday.
Adeniran has over 25 years of working experience as a Statistician in the Nigeria National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
He is presently a Deputy Director in charge of Household Statistics in the NBS.
He obtained Bachelor of Science Degree in Demography and Social Statistics from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 1989.

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Sit-at-home: Adopt Another Approach, Delta Government Begs IPOB, Unknown Gunmen
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abuja High Court Adjourns Suit By Northern Groups Seeking Referendum For Biafra To October
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Governor Ayade's Anointed Candidate For Cross River Governorship Disqualified Over Questionable Credentials
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Railway Corporation Postpones Planned Resumption Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Services
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Armed Herdsmen Invade Benue Community, Kill Five Residents
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Islam How Can You Kill For Prophet Muhammad And Not Die For Him? – Aisha Yesufu Asks Fleeing Suspected Killers Of Deborah Samuel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Oyo Governor, Makinde Gifts 7 Vehicles To Judges, Says ‘They Are Brand New And Not Manufactured In Nigeria’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Sit-at-home: Adopt Another Approach, Delta Government Begs IPOB, Unknown Gunmen
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News How National Security Adviser, Monguno Looted Funds Meant To Tackle Insecurity To Acquire Multi-billion-Naira Properties In UK, US, Dubai—Northern Group
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abuja High Court Adjourns Suit By Northern Groups Seeking Referendum For Biafra To October
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News #JusticeForDeborah: European Union Mourns Sokoto Student Killed For Alleged Blasphemy, Calls For Justice
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Why Former Enugu Local Government Chairman, Chiene Was Beaten Up – Ex-Governor Nnamani Reacts To Alleged Assault
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Governor Ayade's Anointed Candidate For Cross River Governorship Disqualified Over Questionable Credentials
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Calls To Zone 2023 Presidency Are Based On Emotions; Nigeria Needs Competence – Yoruba Monarch, Ooni
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Railway Corporation Postpones Planned Resumption Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Services
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Court Grants South-East Groups Permission To Join Suit Filed By Northerners Seeking Referendum
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Armed Herdsmen Invade Benue Community, Kill Five Residents
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Islam How Can You Kill For Prophet Muhammad And Not Die For Him? – Aisha Yesufu Asks Fleeing Suspected Killers Of Deborah Samuel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad