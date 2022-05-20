Calls To Zone 2023 Presidency Are Based On Emotions; Nigeria Needs Competence – Yoruba Monarch, Ooni

Yoruba foremost monarch, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan, has said that the calls for the zoning of the presidency in the 2023 general elections are based on emotions and not competencies.

The monarch said this on Friday in an interview with Arise TV.



The Ooni advised Nigerians to consider competence before any other thing.

He stated that “emotion has been our problem in this country for a long time, and that is why we are not growing.”

“The call for zoning is based on emotions. Let us cut the chase and go to the factual things. Who is going to turn around this country, irrespective of emotions and sentiments? We have built our institutions on emotions and sentiment, which is unfortunate because it will not last.

“We have big problems in this country. Who is going to solve them? Let us look at it with our analytical minds other than emotions and sentiments of zoning.

"Let’s look at competence in Nigeria. Emotion has been our problem in this country for a long time, and that is why we are not growing," Oba Enitan added.

Presidential aspirants in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have been locked in moves and counter-moves to get both parties to zone the presidential tickets in their favour.

Both parties, particularly the ruling APC, are yet to take a firm stand on zoning.

But the debate took a new twist earlier in May when the PDP decided to forgo zoning and to throw open its presidential ticket.