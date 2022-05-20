Calls To Zone 2023 Presidency Are Based On Emotions; Nigeria Needs Competence – Yoruba Monarch, Ooni

The monarch said this on Friday in an interview with Arise TV.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 20, 2022

Yoruba foremost monarch, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan, has said that the calls for the zoning of the presidency in the 2023 general elections are based on emotions and not competencies.
The monarch said this on Friday in an interview with Arise TV.


The Ooni advised Nigerians to consider competence before any other thing.
He stated that “emotion has been our problem in this country for a long time, and that is why we are not growing.”
“The call for zoning is based on emotions. Let us cut the chase and go to the factual things. Who is going to turn around this country, irrespective of emotions and sentiments? We have built our institutions on emotions and sentiment, which is unfortunate because it will not last.
“We have big problems in this country. Who is going to solve them? Let us look at it with our analytical minds other than emotions and sentiments of zoning.
"Let’s look at competence in Nigeria. Emotion has been our problem in this country for a long time, and that is why we are not growing," Oba Enitan added.
Presidential aspirants in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have been locked in moves and counter-moves to get both parties to zone the presidential tickets in their favour.
Both parties, particularly the ruling APC, are yet to take a firm stand on zoning.
But the debate took a new twist earlier in May when the PDP decided to forgo zoning and to throw open its presidential ticket.

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Sit-at-home: Adopt Another Approach, Delta Government Begs IPOB, Unknown Gunmen
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abuja High Court Adjourns Suit By Northern Groups Seeking Referendum For Biafra To October
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Governor Ayade's Anointed Candidate For Cross River Governorship Disqualified Over Questionable Credentials
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Railway Corporation Postpones Planned Resumption Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Services
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Armed Herdsmen Invade Benue Community, Kill Five Residents
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Islam How Can You Kill For Prophet Muhammad And Not Die For Him? – Aisha Yesufu Asks Fleeing Suspected Killers Of Deborah Samuel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Oyo Governor, Makinde Gifts 7 Vehicles To Judges, Says ‘They Are Brand New And Not Manufactured In Nigeria’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Sit-at-home: Adopt Another Approach, Delta Government Begs IPOB, Unknown Gunmen
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News How National Security Adviser, Monguno Looted Funds Meant To Tackle Insecurity To Acquire Multi-billion-Naira Properties In UK, US, Dubai—Northern Group
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abuja High Court Adjourns Suit By Northern Groups Seeking Referendum For Biafra To October
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News #JusticeForDeborah: European Union Mourns Sokoto Student Killed For Alleged Blasphemy, Calls For Justice
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Why Former Enugu Local Government Chairman, Chiene Was Beaten Up – Ex-Governor Nnamani Reacts To Alleged Assault
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Governor Ayade's Anointed Candidate For Cross River Governorship Disqualified Over Questionable Credentials
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Railway Corporation Postpones Planned Resumption Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Services
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Court Grants South-East Groups Permission To Join Suit Filed By Northerners Seeking Referendum
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Buhari Appoints Semiu Adeyemi As New Nigerian Statistician-General
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Armed Herdsmen Invade Benue Community, Kill Five Residents
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Islam How Can You Kill For Prophet Muhammad And Not Die For Him? – Aisha Yesufu Asks Fleeing Suspected Killers Of Deborah Samuel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad