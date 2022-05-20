Court Grants South-East Groups Permission To Join Suit Filed By Northerners Seeking Referendum

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, granted the prayer on Friday as contained in the motion on notice filed by the interested parties to be joined in the suit.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 20, 2022

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted a leave to South-East groups that applied to be joined as parties to the suit filed by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) seeking a referendum for an independent state of Biafra.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, granted the prayer on Friday as contained in the motion on notice filed by the interested parties to be joined in the suit.


The judge therefore joined the parties as 6, 7and 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 defendants respectively.
The judge also gave the applicants 14 days to file and serve amended processes on the defendants.
He therefore adjourned the matter to October 20, 2022, for mention.
The Igbo groups’ lead counsel, Victor Onwaremadu, while addressing journalists said, “My prayer is that they should allow the citizens of this country to conduct referendum to determine whether they will continue in this country as on entity or whether they will go on their separate way. That is our main prayer in this suit.
“The Northerners are here, the Westerners are here and all the regions and my Lord accepted the application to join in the suit.”
Recall that a suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/538/2021, was filled in June last year by the plaintiffs and leaders of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), including Nastura Ashir Shariff, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, Balarabe Rufa’i and Aminu Adam.
They joined the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the National Assembly as defendants.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Sit-at-home: Adopt Another Approach, Delta Government Begs IPOB, Unknown Gunmen
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abuja High Court Adjourns Suit By Northern Groups Seeking Referendum For Biafra To October
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Governor Ayade's Anointed Candidate For Cross River Governorship Disqualified Over Questionable Credentials
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Railway Corporation Postpones Planned Resumption Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Services
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Armed Herdsmen Invade Benue Community, Kill Five Residents
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Islam How Can You Kill For Prophet Muhammad And Not Die For Him? – Aisha Yesufu Asks Fleeing Suspected Killers Of Deborah Samuel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Oyo Governor, Makinde Gifts 7 Vehicles To Judges, Says ‘They Are Brand New And Not Manufactured In Nigeria’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Sit-at-home: Adopt Another Approach, Delta Government Begs IPOB, Unknown Gunmen
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News How National Security Adviser, Monguno Looted Funds Meant To Tackle Insecurity To Acquire Multi-billion-Naira Properties In UK, US, Dubai—Northern Group
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abuja High Court Adjourns Suit By Northern Groups Seeking Referendum For Biafra To October
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News #JusticeForDeborah: European Union Mourns Sokoto Student Killed For Alleged Blasphemy, Calls For Justice
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Why Former Enugu Local Government Chairman, Chiene Was Beaten Up – Ex-Governor Nnamani Reacts To Alleged Assault
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Governor Ayade's Anointed Candidate For Cross River Governorship Disqualified Over Questionable Credentials
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Calls To Zone 2023 Presidency Are Based On Emotions; Nigeria Needs Competence – Yoruba Monarch, Ooni
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Railway Corporation Postpones Planned Resumption Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Services
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Buhari Appoints Semiu Adeyemi As New Nigerian Statistician-General
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Armed Herdsmen Invade Benue Community, Kill Five Residents
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Islam How Can You Kill For Prophet Muhammad And Not Die For Him? – Aisha Yesufu Asks Fleeing Suspected Killers Of Deborah Samuel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad