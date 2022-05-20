How National Security Adviser, Monguno Looted Funds Meant To Tackle Insecurity To Acquire Multi-billion-Naira Properties In UK, US, Dubai—Northern Group

The Northern Ethnic Group Assembly (NEYGA) has detailed how the

National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno allegedly looted funds meant to tackle insecurity in Nigeria to acquire properties worth billions of naira in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), UK and US.

Babagana Monguno

According to the group, Monguno's wife is currently in the US and only comes to Nigeria to stack money from her husband’s office in anticipation of her husband's return to America to join his family ahead of handing over to his successor.

In a statement sent to SaharaReporters, the group also claimed the NSA never wants the insecurity in the country to end because he benefits from it.

The group also lamented that Monguno has not been brought to justice despite his alleged shady dealings.

It added that the country's fight against insecurity will not come to an end if the NSA is not penalised.

The statement reads: "It has become pertinent to notify members of the public that the Service Chiefs are not just ready to perform their functions, but also willing to cough out their 'whole nine yards' as a result, but this zeal and or quest is being prevented by the NSA - who is only masterminding lootings at the detriment of members of the Armed Forces and the teaming population.

"According to findings, the NSA has through General Emeka Onwamegbu and the current Director of Finance and Accounts acquired properties in the United Kingdom, Dubai, United Arab Emirates and the United States of America. They both acquired properties worth billions (of naira) in the countries mentioned above.

"Mongunu’s wife who has since relocated to the United States of America only comes to Nigeria to stack money from her husband’s office in anticipation of her husband travelling to America to join his family, ahead of handing over to his successor, just like former Anambra State Governor Obiano State did a couple of months ago.

"It's crystal clear that Mongunu does not want the insecurity in Nigeria to be brought to its logical end, because of the illegitimate financial gains he usually earns from it. It would be recalled that he instigated former Governor of Borno State Shettima not to allow insurgence to come to an end because of the expected money coming to the state for reconstruction through the then planned establishment of the North Eastern Development Commission.

"Mongunu claimed that the money earmarked for reconstruction would be stopped should there be peace in the state. That was why the gains of the Armed Forces during the 6 weeks postponement of elections in 2015 were reduced to nothing and insecurity has enveloped the whole country. The military cannot succeed in their fight against insurgency as long as Mongunu remains in office as the NSA.

"Nigerians must be reminded of what the Royal Father, retired Commodore (Kunle) Olawunmi said about Mongunu for being one of the sponsors of Boko Haram. Mongunu as the National Security Officer succeeded in stopping regular addresses on the State of the Nation by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed. He also rubbished Governor Umar Zulum for not dancing to his beats. Governor Zulum and (Nasir) El-Rufai are never in his good books.

"Intelligence report reveals that he uses electronic monitoring equipment in his office to monitor all telephone conversations of governors like El- Rufai, Zulum, (Kayode) Fayemi, (Hope) Uzodinma, (Babajide) Sanwo-Olu and (Abdullahi) Ganduje.

"At a point, he surreptitiously planned to embarrass the Kano State Governor. the Peoples Democratic Party Governors are not spared. He is never comfortable with the President’s nephew, vibrant young man called 'Tunde'. He believed that Tunde was exhibiting too much influence on the President to the extent that he is the only one that can administer drugs to Mr President. He has severely tarnished the image and performance of the present Honourable Minister of Defence, General Magashi with a view to personally replacing him as the next Minister of Defence in the last year of this administration.

"Mongunu who does not enjoy any immunity has continued to dent the image of Mr President who deemed him worthy of the position he's enjoying. In an attempt to curb his excesses, the EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) Chairman wanted to expose his involvement in corruption, the NSA threatened to snuff live out of the Chairman with open confrontation.

"It would be recalled that Mongonu deployed Armed Men of the Armed Forces and Police to prevent EFCC staff from marking the following properties in Abuja. Since the beginning of the investigations, sources said the NSA had been using his office, making frantic efforts to frustrate the investigations over fears that the multi-billion-naira properties were linked to him.

"It would also be recalled that on Wednesday, May 27, 2021, soldiers allegedly on the orders of the NSA had threatened to shoot officials of the EFCC that came to mark properties seized from Mr Mohammed at Sun City Estate, Lokogoma, Abuja.

"Unfazed by the NSA’s pressure to stop the investigation, the operatives of the anti-graft agency swung into action.

"It would be recalled also that the EFCC had obtained an interim forfeiture from a Federal High Court in Abuja on March 11, 2021, and proceeded to mark eight properties belonging to the military officer in Abuja. Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo had in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/007/2021 ordered the interim forfeiture of eight properties linked to Mr Mohammed, who is a trusted front or aide to the NSA.

"Some of the properties in Abuja include: a house at 7 God’s Own Estate, Road 1, Wamba District; a fenced plot at 1 Jubril Aminu Crescent, Katampe Extension; a plot at Kubwa Express Road directly opposite Abuja Model City Gate; a house at Block SD 22, Road 5, Kabusa Garden Estate, Abuja; Plot 15, 21st Crescent, Second Avenue, Gwarinpa; 3 Liverpool Close, Sun City Estate and; 25 Osaka Street, Sun City. Whilst properties in Kano valued at N10.9 billion were recently forfeited on orders of an Abuja Federal High Court, those properties in Abuja linked to General Mongunu through his proxy deals were yet to be charged to Court by EFCC or ICPC (Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission) specially. His properties in the United States of America including his personal residence at 12712 Shoppes Ln Fairfax, Virginia, VA 22033 USA were to be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

"Is there any difference between Diezani (Alison) Madueke under Peoples Democratic Party and Mongunu under All Progressives Congress? Mongonu has rubbished the performance of the Office of the National Security Adviser under the President's administration. It is most surprising that a corrupt person like Mongonu without constitutional immunity has not been brought to courts in Nigeria to defend his illegal acquisition of properties in many countries using proxies and Bureau De Change operators.

"The nation is watching ICPC and EFCC leadership who are afraid of embarrassing the President in bringing Mongonu to justice. Northern Youths have been clamouring for his removal for the loss of many lives in the North. And because he has not been removed, insecurity has enveloped the country because of his inability to do the needful. It must however be noted that his failure is largely because he was not an intelligence trained officer in the Nigerian Army. You cannot give what you don’t have.

"The National Security Adviser is yet to be brought to Court like others implicated in the Presidential Arms Panel Committee Report - in which Mongonu was to account for N3,000,000,000 while holding sway as Chief of Defence Intelligence. EFCC under (Ibrahim) Magu was quick to arraign persons implicated in the Committee’s Report (but) failed to charge Monguno to Court. Mongonu as the National Adviser to the President has no immunity under the Constitution (1999 as amended) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Mongonu should be charged to Court now by the EFCC and ICPC based on various allegations against him.

"Insurgency in Nigeria would not end if the advice of HRM, retired Commodore Olawunmi against Mongonu is not dealt with. Nigerian soldiers and innocent civilians will continue to die as a result of the ineffective coordination by the National Security Adviser."







