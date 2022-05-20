Imo PDP Orders All Aspirants To Pay Millions Of Naira As ‘Stipend’ To Party Delegates For Primary Elections

Secretary of the PDP, Ray Emeana disclosed this in a letter addressed to all the aspirants in the state.

by saharareporters, new york May 20, 2022

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has directed aspirants contesting for various elective offices to pay stipends to party delegates participating in the forthcoming party primaries.

 

According to Emeana, the directive was given to minimise the cost of party primaries and conserve funds for the general elections.

 

“In view of the need to minimise the cost of Party Primaries and conserve funds for the general elections, the state working committee directs all aspirants to provide stipends only to enable delegates to transport themselves to the venues of primaries,” part of the letter read.

 

According to the party’s directive, House of Assembly aspirants are to pay each delegate N30,000, House of Representatives’ aspirants are to pay each delegate N50,000, while Senatorial aspirants are directed to pay N80,000 to each delegate.

 

“The party will frown seriously at (sic) any aspirant or delegate who violates this directive and attempts to convert the primaries into a commercial venture.”

 

He, however, directed all State Vice Chairmen of the Senatorial Districts to appoint Monitoring Committees to ensure compliance and report any breach to the state chapter of the party.

 

