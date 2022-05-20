Imo State Women Protest In Female Students’ Hostels, Carry Placards Over ‘Indecent Dressing’

The women, according to a viral video, were seen protesting against the allegedly rampant cases of infidelity in their town, blaming the same on female students who “dressed inappropriately.”

by saharareporters, new york May 20, 2022

Women from Nekede, a town in Imo State, have stormed some female students’ hostels in the area, carrying placards to protest against what they described as indecent dressing by the students.
The women, according to a viral video, were seen protesting against the allegedly rampant cases of infidelity in their town, blaming the same on female students who “dressed inappropriately.”


The women were heard saying their husbands were being sexually harassed by the way the female students dressed.
Nekede is an Igbo speaking town that is made up of three distinct communities; Umuoma, Umualum, and Umudibia.
Nekede is only 20 minutes’ drive from the Federal University of Technology Owerri. 
It also has a Federal Government’s polytechnic – the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede.
A Twitter user, who also shared the video online, wrote, “@eniolaofLagos: VIDEO: Nekede women take protest to students' hostels against indecent dressing with a complaint that their husbands are being taken away from them by ‘half-naked girls’.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Sit-at-home: Adopt Another Approach, Delta Government Begs IPOB, Unknown Gunmen
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abuja High Court Adjourns Suit By Northern Groups Seeking Referendum For Biafra To October
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Railway Corporation Postpones Planned Resumption Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Services
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Agriculture 30,000 Nigerian Youths Employed Under AFJP Programme Chaired By Osinbajo Lament Unpaid Allowances
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Northern Elders Back Spokesman’s Call For Igbo To Secede, Slam Ohanaeze Over ‘Irresponsible’ Comments
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Governor Ayade's Anointed Candidate For Cross River Governorship Disqualified Over Questionable Credentials
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Oyo Governor, Makinde Gifts 7 Vehicles To Judges, Says ‘They Are Brand New And Not Manufactured In Nigeria’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Sit-at-home: Adopt Another Approach, Delta Government Begs IPOB, Unknown Gunmen
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abuja High Court Adjourns Suit By Northern Groups Seeking Referendum For Biafra To October
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Why Former Enugu Local Government Chairman, Chiene Was Beaten Up – Ex-Governor Nnamani Reacts To Alleged Assault
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Buhari Appoints Semiu Adeyemi As New Nigerian Statistician-General
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Court Grants South-East Groups Permission To Join Suit Filed By Northerners Seeking Referendum
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News How National Security Adviser, Monguno Looted Funds Meant To Tackle Insecurity To Acquire Multi-billion-Naira Properties In UK, US, Dubai—Northern Group
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Travel Nigerian Railway Corporation Postpones Planned Resumption Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Services
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Calls To Zone 2023 Presidency Are Based On Emotions; Nigeria Needs Competence – Yoruba Monarch, Ooni
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News #JusticeForDeborah: European Union Mourns Sokoto Student Killed For Alleged Blasphemy, Calls For Justice
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture 30,000 Nigerian Youths Employed Under AFJP Programme Chaired By Osinbajo Lament Unpaid Allowances
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News We Inherited Over 2000 Dilapidated Schools From Past Administrations – Kwara Government Reacts To Reports Of Pupils Learning Under Trees
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad