Imo State Women Protest In Female Students’ Hostels, Carry Placards Over ‘Indecent Dressing’

Women from Nekede, a town in Imo State, have stormed some female students’ hostels in the area, carrying placards to protest against what they described as indecent dressing by the students.

The women, according to a viral video, were seen protesting against the allegedly rampant cases of infidelity in their town, blaming the same on female students who “dressed inappropriately.”



The women were heard saying their husbands were being sexually harassed by the way the female students dressed.

Nekede is an Igbo speaking town that is made up of three distinct communities; Umuoma, Umualum, and Umudibia.

Nekede is only 20 minutes’ drive from the Federal University of Technology Owerri.

It also has a Federal Government’s polytechnic – the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede.

A Twitter user, who also shared the video online, wrote, “@eniolaofLagos: VIDEO: Nekede women take protest to students' hostels against indecent dressing with a complaint that their husbands are being taken away from them by ‘half-naked girls’.”