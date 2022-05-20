Nigerian Railway Corporation Postpones Planned Resumption Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Services

The Corporation had earlier announced that operation would resume along the route on Monday, May 23.

by Saharareporters, new York May 20, 2022

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the postponement of the planned resumption of train services along the Abuja-Kaduna corridor.
The Corporation had earlier announced that operation would resume along the route on Monday, May 23.


Although no reasons were given, it may not be been unconnected with the objection by the families of passengers kidnapped during the March 28 terrorists’ attack on the rail track where eight persons were killed and over 60 abducted.
Recall that train service along the corridor was suspended in March after the attack on the train service.
A statement by the Corporation's Managing Director, Engr. Fidet Okhiria stated that a new date would be announced.
The corporation assured relatives of those in captivity that the Federal Government was alive to its responsibility for the safe rescue of all persons being held hostage pleaded for patience.

The statement partly read, “The general public is kindly invited to note the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is announcing a shift in the resumption date for Abuja Kaduna Train services (AKTS).

“The corporation apologises for the delays in the resumption of the service. A new date will be announced soonest.”

It added, “The NRC will continue to cooperate and collaborate with the federal government in its uncompromising mandate of protecting the territorial integrity and the internal security of Nigeria for safeguarding the lives and properties of its citizens especially as it concerns the rail sub-sector.

“In the same vein, we once again identify with the relatives of those in captivity on the account of the recent attack on AKTS to be rest assured that the Federal Government is alive to its responsibility for the safe rescue of all persons being held, hostage."

Meanwhile, popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, through the Falana and Falana Chambers had sued the government, asking that the resumption of train services should not happen until adequate security had been provided.

 
