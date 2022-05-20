No Politician, Nigerian Or Sokoto Government Official Has Paid Us Condolence Visit Over A Week After– Family Of Christian Student Killed For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad

The development comes as President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday departed Abuja for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

by Sahara Reporters May 20, 2022

The family of Deborah, a female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in‪ Sokoto State who was killed for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad (SAW), has disclosed that no government official or politician has paid them a condolence visit since the tragic loss of their daughter.
 
Speaking to SaharaReporters on Friday, the brother of the deceased, Matthew Garba, said only members of the Christian body have visited their house in Niger State.

He said the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has also not paid them a condolence visit or sent a delegate since the incident.
 
Matthew said, “Since the incident happened, no politician has come to the house to pay a condolence visit but I don't know if they are planning on doing that, but for now, we haven't received any such visits.
 
“Members of the Christian Association came around to pay us condolence visits but no single politician has been here."
 
A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Buhari is expected to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to convey his condolences on the passing of the former president and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
 
SaharaReporters had reported how Deborah was violently stoned to death and later set ablaze by an angry mob, who are mostly students of the college.
 
“Send us important information. This group was not created for you to send useless information. It was created for you to send past questions if there is a test or an assignment. It is not for you to send useless information. Which prophet?” the late Deborah was quoted to have stated this in a voice note she shared to the WhatsApp group.

Deborah was killed by her Muslim colleagues in school last Thursday.

Deborah's death has attracted public outrage, with many Nigerians saying her killers must be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the police have arraigned two suspects before a magistrate court for offences bordering on breach of public disturbance but not charged with murder.

