Operation Resumes At Lagos Airport As Security Operatives Investigate Mangled Corpse Found On Runway

Earlier today, the international wing of the airport was temporarily shut after the mangled body of a dead man was found on Runway 18R.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 20, 2022

Investigations have commenced into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the mangled corpse of a man on Runway 18R of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Thursday.

 

Earlier today, the international wing of the airport was temporarily shut after the mangled body of a dead man was found on Runway 18R.

Muritala Muhammud International Airport, Lagos The Guardian Nigeria

The corpse was discovered during a routine runway inspection by personnel of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

 

Daily Trust reports that the airport management had called on security agencies to probe the corpse and unravel the identity of the deceased.

 

A source told the newspaper that the dead body could not have been that of an airport official because no worker would be wandering around the highly restricted area.

 

He said security operatives, including the Department of State Services (DSS), have been invited to probe the situation.

 

Also, to identify the body, some forensic analysis would be required as it could not be easily identified.

 

“As I am talking to you, security operatives including the police, Department of State Service (DSS), and the Aviation Security (AVSEC) are currently investigating it. But we are suspecting it is a case of a stowaway.

 

“But the investigation will determine this. Nobody has been reported missing by any agency, company or organisation at the airport. So, the person may be a stowaway,” the source had said.

 

The Regional Manager of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Victoria Shi’naba had also confirmed that an investigation was ongoing.

 

However, she noted that the incident did not have much effect on flight operations as the body was evacuated immediately.

 

Also, flight operations that were erstwhile suspended have resumed, according to reports.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Sit-at-home: Adopt Another Approach, Delta Government Begs IPOB, Unknown Gunmen
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abuja High Court Adjourns Suit By Northern Groups Seeking Referendum For Biafra To October
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Railway Corporation Postpones Planned Resumption Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Services
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Agriculture 30,000 Nigerian Youths Employed Under AFJP Programme Chaired By Osinbajo Lament Unpaid Allowances
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Northern Elders Back Spokesman’s Call For Igbo To Secede, Slam Ohanaeze Over ‘Irresponsible’ Comments
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Governor Ayade's Anointed Candidate For Cross River Governorship Disqualified Over Questionable Credentials
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Oyo Governor, Makinde Gifts 7 Vehicles To Judges, Says ‘They Are Brand New And Not Manufactured In Nigeria’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Sit-at-home: Adopt Another Approach, Delta Government Begs IPOB, Unknown Gunmen
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abuja High Court Adjourns Suit By Northern Groups Seeking Referendum For Biafra To October
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Why Former Enugu Local Government Chairman, Chiene Was Beaten Up – Ex-Governor Nnamani Reacts To Alleged Assault
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Buhari Appoints Semiu Adeyemi As New Nigerian Statistician-General
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Court Grants South-East Groups Permission To Join Suit Filed By Northerners Seeking Referendum
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News How National Security Adviser, Monguno Looted Funds Meant To Tackle Insecurity To Acquire Multi-billion-Naira Properties In UK, US, Dubai—Northern Group
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Travel Nigerian Railway Corporation Postpones Planned Resumption Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Services
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Calls To Zone 2023 Presidency Are Based On Emotions; Nigeria Needs Competence – Yoruba Monarch, Ooni
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News #JusticeForDeborah: European Union Mourns Sokoto Student Killed For Alleged Blasphemy, Calls For Justice
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture 30,000 Nigerian Youths Employed Under AFJP Programme Chaired By Osinbajo Lament Unpaid Allowances
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News We Inherited Over 2000 Dilapidated Schools From Past Administrations – Kwara Government Reacts To Reports Of Pupils Learning Under Trees
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad