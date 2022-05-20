Pay Us Before July 16 Governorship Election – Osun State Pensioners Tell Governor Oyetola

Osun State Pensioners have cried out over their unpaid entitlements and accused the Governor Gboyega Oyetola-led state government of showing no concern about their lives after service.

The Osun State Coordinator of the Women’s Wing of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Ronke Aderibigbe, stated this during a prayer gathering in the state on Thursday, Daily Post reports.



Speaking on behalf of other pensioners in the state, Aderibigbe said they had passed through lots of challenges trying to get the Oyetola-led government to pay them their pensions and other entitlements but their efforts had yielded no positive fruit.

”We are facing a lot of challenges in Osun State as regards our entitlements. For instance, some pensioners who retired in 2008/09 are yet to be remunerated. Gratuity is not forthcoming, 33% is not forthcoming, (so are) half salary, half pension or quarter pension,” the Coordinator said.

Aderibigbe also accused the governor of being adamant over their issues.

“We now notice that our efforts to meet Governor Oyetola have been proving futile. It is like an exercise in futility. Our management, the NUP (Nigeria Union of Pensioners) under the Chairmanship of Alhaji Abdulganiyu and the Secretary, Comrade Bandele Aina, have done all necessary actions to meet with the governor. We don’t know our sins to Governor Oyetola. Since we have sought his face and he has refused to look at our faces, we know God will answer our prayers.

“We have written so many letters (but) nothing is forthcoming. With all our struggles, Governor Gboyega Oyetola is not doing anything. He has rubbished us. He has pushed us to the walls. And we feel there is no more to do than to pray.

“The SSG is there. The Chief of Staff is there; they cannot say they don’t know what is happening just as Governor Oyetola is claiming he does not know what is happening. After all, he (Oyetola) worked with Governor Aregbesola (Former Governor of the state, now Minister of Interior)

“Pensioners are dying. Oyetola has refused to pay. He has refused to give us our entitlements. We are dying because there is no money to treat ourselves. There are elders amongst us who have terminal ailments,” she lamented.

According to Aderibigbe, the situation has forced some pensioners to resort to casual jobs including commercial motorcycle riding, while their children take up odd jobs to survive.

She therefore appealed to Governor Oyetola to look into their matter and address their grievances before the coming July 16 gubernatorial election.