Sit-at-home Order: Ruling Party, APC Shift Primaries In South-East To May 25

The primary election for the governorship and House of Representatives were scheduled for Thursday, May 26, which the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) declared as a sit-at-home protest against the continued incarceration of their leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been at the detention facility of the Nigerian secret police, the Department of State Service.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 20, 2022

The All Progressives Congress in the South-East has announced the shifting of its gubernatorial and House of Representatives primary election exercise to Wednesday, May 25, 2022 over the sit-at-home order.
The primary election for the governorship and House of Representatives were scheduled for Thursday, May 26, which the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) declared as a sit-at-home protest against the continued incarceration of their leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been at the detention facility of the Nigerian secret police, the Department of State Service.


The party said the shifting of the date was to protect delegates who would be trooping out in their numbers to elect candidates in the five South-East states.

The party stated this in a statement issued by its National Vice-Chairman South East, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, citing that the earlier slated date of May 26, 2022, had been declared as sit-at-home day and it had, thus, become imperative for the zone to consider first the safety of the party’s teeming supporters.

The statement went on to fix May 25 as the new date while apologising for any inconvenience such a shift may have had on party members and aspirants.

