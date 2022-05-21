2023 Presidency: Respect Me As Elder And Give Me Votes – Ex-Governor, Tinubu Begs Jigawa Delegates

He begged the governor to consider his age and give him some delegates during their house primary election.

by Sahara Reporters May 21, 2022

Former governor of Lagos State and presidential aspirant of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has told party delegates in Jigawa State that not everyone vying for the position will be president.
Tinubu also appealed to the state governor, Muhammad Badaru, to give him some delegates for the coming party’s presidential primary election as an elder.

The former Lagos governor made the request on Friday while addressing APC delegates at Manpower Development Institute, Dutse, the state capital.
“We are many vying for this ticket, I know my way, I know what I am running for; all of us cannot make the presidency,” Tinubu said.
“Tonight I come to beg you to at least give me some delegates so I can defeat Badaru and other aspirants,” he said.
“You must have respect for seniors; I am your senior, therefore you must have respect for elders and give me some votes.”
On his part, the governor said Tinubu had worked for the evolution of APC and its success in the country.
“For those saying they are for Buhari, he is also Buhari because you can’t be more Buhari than him. Nobody knows the relationship; the link between Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari,” Badaru stated. 

