Bauchi Governor, Mohammed Turns Lawless DSS Operatives To ‘Errand Boys,’ Orders Arrest Of Students’ Leader Over Facebook Post

Guyaba had in a Facebook post had accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant of enriching himself and his family.

by Saharareporters, New York May 21, 2022

The Department of State Services in Bauchi State, acting on the orders of the state governor, Bala Mohammed, has arrested the President of the National Union of Bauchi State Students’ Association (NUBASS), Bauchi State University, Gadau Branch, Comrade Aminu Harsanu Guyaba over his Facebook post.

Guyaba had in a Facebook post had accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant of enriching himself and his family.

“We will explain to people how Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed enriches himself and his children while he left Bauchi citizens in abject poverty,” he had posted.

SaharaReporters learnt that the students’ leader was arrested by the DSS acting on the governor’s command last week.

He was subsequently arraigned without a lawyer to represent him at the Bauchi Magistrate Court II after he was forced to delete the Facebook post by the secret police.

The presiding judge had ordered him to be taken to prison and adjourned the matter to June 14, 2022, for continuation of hearing.

Guyaba had told the DSS that his Facebook account was hacked.

Despite this, the governor remained rattled by his post; insisting he would deal with him, a source said.

Meanwhile, the Association of Northern Nigerian Students, ANNS had issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Bauchi State Government to ensure the safe and unconditional release of Guyaba.

The students’ association vowed to massively protest his continued detention, arguing that the action taken against him was a clampdown on his right to freedom of expression.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Behead Abducted Anambra Lawmaker From Governor Soludo's Constituency, Hang Head In Motor Park
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Sit-at-home: Adopt Another Approach, Delta Government Begs IPOB, Unknown Gunmen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Confusion As Ruling Party, APC Clears Attorney-General, Malami For Election, Despite Withdrawing From Governorship Race
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Police Intercept Vehicles Loaded With Explosives, Weapons In Kano
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram After Announcing Gas Explosion, Nigerian Security Operatives Arrest Two Boko Haram Suspects In Connection With Kano Incident, Recover Bombs, Weapons
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Islam Abuja Chief Imam, Maqari Must Be Removed From Office, Prosecuted For Justifying Brutal Murder Of Deborah Samuel – Soyinka
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Behead Abducted Anambra Lawmaker From Governor Soludo's Constituency, Hang Head In Motor Park
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Sit-at-home: Adopt Another Approach, Delta Government Begs IPOB, Unknown Gunmen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Confusion As Ruling Party, APC Clears Attorney-General, Malami For Election, Despite Withdrawing From Governorship Race
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Police Intercept Vehicles Loaded With Explosives, Weapons In Kano
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Passengers On Banned Motorcycles Will Be Treated As Accomplices, Prosecuted — Lagos Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram After Announcing Gas Explosion, Nigerian Security Operatives Arrest Two Boko Haram Suspects In Connection With Kano Incident, Recover Bombs, Weapons
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu Wished To Make Broadcast To His Supporters When We Met – Anambra Governor, Soludo Speaks On Visit
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Islam Abuja Chief Imam, Maqari Must Be Removed From Office, Prosecuted For Justifying Brutal Murder Of Deborah Samuel – Soyinka
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America US Judge Bars President Biden From Reversing Trump’s Law On Eviction Of Immigrants
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Respect Me As Elder And Give Me Votes – Ex-Governor, Tinubu Begs Jigawa Delegates
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Junketing President, Buhari Returns To Abuja After Two-day Condolence Visit To UAE
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity The World Must Speak Against Plots To Kill Bishop Kukah, HURIWA Alerts
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad