Bauchi Governor, Mohammed Turns Lawless DSS Operatives To ‘Errand Boys,’ Orders Arrest Of Students’ Leader Over Facebook Post

The Department of State Services in Bauchi State, acting on the orders of the state governor, Bala Mohammed, has arrested the President of the National Union of Bauchi State Students’ Association (NUBASS), Bauchi State University, Gadau Branch, Comrade Aminu Harsanu Guyaba over his Facebook post.

Guyaba had in a Facebook post had accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant of enriching himself and his family.

“We will explain to people how Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed enriches himself and his children while he left Bauchi citizens in abject poverty,” he had posted.

SaharaReporters learnt that the students’ leader was arrested by the DSS acting on the governor’s command last week.

He was subsequently arraigned without a lawyer to represent him at the Bauchi Magistrate Court II after he was forced to delete the Facebook post by the secret police.

The presiding judge had ordered him to be taken to prison and adjourned the matter to June 14, 2022, for continuation of hearing.

Guyaba had told the DSS that his Facebook account was hacked.

Despite this, the governor remained rattled by his post; insisting he would deal with him, a source said.

Meanwhile, the Association of Northern Nigerian Students, ANNS had issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Bauchi State Government to ensure the safe and unconditional release of Guyaba.

The students’ association vowed to massively protest his continued detention, arguing that the action taken against him was a clampdown on his right to freedom of expression.