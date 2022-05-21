BREAKING: Gunmen Behead Abducted Anambra Lawmaker From Governor Soludo's Constituency, Hang Head In Motor Park

After beheading him, his head was reportedly displayed at a motor park in Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

by Saharareporters, New York May 21, 2022

Gunmen who abducted a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Okey Okoye, have beheaded him.

The incident, which happened on Saturday, created panic in the community, which had been witnessing a series of violent killings since last year.

Sources added that his body was not there and indications were that the killers removed the body.

“The Anambra lawmaker representing Soludo’s constituency, Okechukwu Okoye who was earlier kidnapped, has been beheaded by gunmen; the late lawmaker's head was mounted at Chisco Park in Amichi community,” a military source told SaharaReporters on Saturday.

Gunmen had last Sunday abducted the lawmaker who was representing Aguata II state constituency in Aguata alongside Cyril Chiegboka, his campaign director.

Governor Charles Soludo had said during the week that efforts were ongoing to rescue the Anambra lawmaker from his abductors.

