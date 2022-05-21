Direct Governor Bello To Step Down For Elderly People Like Me – Ex-Minister, Amaechi Tells Kogi Delegates

The former Governor of Rivers State made the appeal when led his political supporters to consult with the Kogi State.

by Saharareporters, New York May 21, 2022

A former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has appealed to the All Progressive Congress (APC), presidential delegates to prevail on Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to shelve his ambition for the party's ticket for elderly people like him.

Amaechi, who is vying for the presidential ticket of APC with Governor Bello, appealed to him to step down for him.

The former Governor of Rivers State made the appeal when led his political supporters to consult with the Kogi State delegates on Friday, Daily Post reports.

Although Amaechi, who was accompanied by the former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai (retd.), noted that Bello was qualified to contest for the Presidency, he said the governor was still young and should make way for older aspirants.

“This is the 28th state I will be visiting. I can no longer be called one of the APC aspirants because I have become the leading aspirant. I was Speaker at the age of 34, Governor at the age of 42, and a minister in my early 50’s. I have acquired the needed experiences to lead Nigeria.

“I was a former chairman of Speakers’ forum, two-term Chairman of Governorship forum, coupled with my interaction as Presidential campaign Director-General; I have what it takes to govern a country like ours,” he said.

 

