Junketing President, Buhari Returns To Abuja After Two-day Condolence Visit To UAE

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after concluding a two-day condolence visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Buhari, who travelled to the UAE on Thursday to convey his condolences on the passing of the former president and ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Abuja on Saturday.

He landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday evening, alongside members of his delegation.

On Friday, he joined the Jummat prayers in the UAE for the repose of the soul of the late leader.

In a short tete-a-tete with the new President afterwards, Buhari expressed hopes that both countries would strengthen existing ties in the areas of sustainable security, counter-terrorism and trade and investment.

The President was accompanied by the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika among others.