Junketing President, Buhari Returns To Abuja After Two-day Condolence Visit To UAE

He landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday evening, alongside members of his delegation.

by Sahara Reporters May 21, 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after concluding a two-day condolence visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Buhari, who travelled to the UAE on Thursday to convey his condolences on the passing of the former president and ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Abuja on Saturday.

He landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday evening, alongside members of his delegation.

On Friday, he joined the Jummat prayers in the UAE for the repose of the soul of the late leader.

In a short tete-a-tete with the new President afterwards, Buhari expressed hopes that both countries would strengthen existing ties in the areas of sustainable security, counter-terrorism and trade and investment.

The President was accompanied by the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika among others.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Lifestyle 37 Bodies Recovered, 100 More Feared Dead In Cameroon Boat Accident
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Technology Press Release: President Muhammadu Buhari Flags Off New Abuja-Kaduna Rail Line
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Travel Avoid Travel To U.S., Nigerian Government Warns Citizens
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Travel Two Air Peace Planes Grounded After Making Contact On Ramp
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Travel Med-View Airline Finally Airlifts Stranded Lagos-London Passengers
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel London, Dubai-Bound Passengers Attack Counter Staff Over Flight Cancellation
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Behead Abducted Anambra Lawmaker From Governor Soludo's Constituency, Hang Head In Motor Park
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Sit-at-home: Adopt Another Approach, Delta Government Begs IPOB, Unknown Gunmen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Bauchi Governor, Mohammed Turns Lawless DSS Operatives To ‘Errand Boys,’ Orders Arrest Of Students’ Leader Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Confusion As Ruling Party, APC Clears Attorney-General, Malami For Election, Despite Withdrawing From Governorship Race
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Police Intercept Vehicles Loaded With Explosives, Weapons In Kano
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Passengers On Banned Motorcycles Will Be Treated As Accomplices, Prosecuted — Lagos Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram After Announcing Gas Explosion, Nigerian Security Operatives Arrest Two Boko Haram Suspects In Connection With Kano Incident, Recover Bombs, Weapons
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu Wished To Make Broadcast To His Supporters When We Met – Anambra Governor, Soludo Speaks On Visit
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Islam Abuja Chief Imam, Maqari Must Be Removed From Office, Prosecuted For Justifying Brutal Murder Of Deborah Samuel – Soyinka
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America US Judge Bars President Biden From Reversing Trump’s Law On Eviction Of Immigrants
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Respect Me As Elder And Give Me Votes – Ex-Governor, Tinubu Begs Jigawa Delegates
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity The World Must Speak Against Plots To Kill Bishop Kukah, HURIWA Alerts
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad