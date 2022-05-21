Nigerian Women Basketball Team, D’Tigress Disagrees With Two-year Ban By Buhari Government

The Nigerian government had announced that Nigeria would not participate in international basketball competitions for two years.

by Saharareporters, New York May 21, 2022

The women basketball team, D’Tigress, has pleaded with the Nigerian government to overturn the embargo placed on international basketball competitions for two years.

This was contained in a statement on its Twitter handle on Friday.

The Nigerian government had announced that Nigeria would not participate in international basketball competitions for two years.

It hinged this decision on the lingering leadership crisis in the Nigerian Basketball Federation.

But in the statement released on Friday, D'Tigress faulted the government's decision stating that the ban would take away their future competitions, accomplishments, and goals.

The D’Tigress said, “We, as the Women’s National Team of Nigeria, would like to speak on the government’s recently placed two-year ban on all Nigerian Basketball international competitions.

“The D’Tigress team would like to state that we do not agree with this ban. This ban is taking away all our future competitions, accomplishments, and goals to elevate, inspire, and make Nigeria proud.

“We would like to be given the opportunity to play for our country that we passionately love to represent in this upcoming @FIBAWWC competition.

“We have worked very hard to be three times Afrobasket Champions, Olympians and now we are blessed with another opportunity to continue that representation for Nigeria.

“We want Nigerian basketball to continue to grow and succeed on every level; from the local leagues, grassroots, and even on the international stage. We believe that all levels of Nigerian basketball can excel with the proper attention, togetherness, and organisation. Our team is a testament to how successful Nigerian Basketball can be and how we have been an inspiration to all Nigerian athletes across the globe.

“We wish to express our gratitude to all the coaches, medical staff, organisers, and fans. This ban not only penalises us but you all as well. Your commitment and loyalty to our team will never go unnoticed.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Ogoni Will Reject UNEP Assessment Report
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion Why Not A “Turai Yar’Adua Amendment?”
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion Rethinking Foreign Remittances
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion End Fuel Scarcity Now, HURIWA Tells FG
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Sports Nigeria Claims Top Internet Spot In Africa
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Sports The 10 Tools Of Online Oppressors- A Report Of The Committee To Protect Journalists
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity The World Must Speak Against Plots To Kill Bishop Kukah, HURIWA Alerts
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram After Announcing Gas Explosion, Nigerian Security Operatives Arrest Two Boko Haram Suspects In Connection With Kano Incident, Recover Bombs, Weapons
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Travel Junketing President, Buhari Returns To Abuja After Two-day Condolence Visit To UAE
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Respect Me As Elder And Give Me Votes – Ex-Governor, Tinubu Begs Jigawa Delegates
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
United States of America US Judge Bars President Biden From Reversing Trump’s Law On Eviction Of Immigrants
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu Wished To Make Broadcast To His Supporters When We Met – Anambra Governor, Soludo Speaks On Visit
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Islam Abuja Chief Imam, Maqari Must Be Removed From Office, Prosecuted For Justifying Brutal Murder Of Deborah Samuel – Soyinka
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
Politics Confusion As Ruling Party, APC Clears Attorney-General, Malami For Election, Despite Withdrawing From Governorship Race
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
News Oyo Governor, Makinde Gifts 7 Vehicles To Judges, Says ‘They Are Brand New And Not Manufactured In Nigeria’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity Scores Injured, Six Houses, Seven Shops Burnt In Bauchi During Riot Over Alleged Blasphemy – Police
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sahara Reporters In Time Of Crisis: Civilian And Soldier, By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Crusade: If Anything Happens To Deeper Life Church Members, We’ll Hold You Responsible —IPOB Tells Christian Association, CAN
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad