Passengers On Banned Motorcycles Will Be Treated As Accomplices, Prosecuted — Lagos Police

The Lagos State Police Command has warned citizens against boarding motorcycles in areas affected by the new ban on Okada operations in the state.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesperson, said both motorcyclists and passengers who defy the ban will be arrested and prosecuted.

File Photo

He wrote on Twitter, “Under the new total ban of motorcycles in six local government areas of Lagos State, passengers and riders alike will be arrested and prosecuted. The passenger is an accomplice. Ignorance will not be an excuse.”

The Lagos State Government had on Wednesday announced an “indefinite and total” ban on the operations of commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada riders in six local government areas of the state.

Local government areas affected by the ban include Ikeja, Surulere, Eti Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island and Apapa.