Police Intercept Vehicles Loaded With Explosives, Weapons In Kano

The command on May 19 through credible Intelligence intercepted a Mercedes Benz carrying sophisticated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

by Saharareporters, New York May 21, 2022

The Kano State Police Command on Saturday intercepted a car loaded with bomb-making devices and sophisticated weapons in the state.

According to a police statement, the command's spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the incident, said its operatives were still investigating the matter.

According to the PPRO, the command on May 19 through credible Intelligence intercepted a Mercedes Benz carrying sophisticated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), coming from Jigawa State to Kano State.

He said “On May 19, following an intelligence report that a Mercedes Benz Motor Vehicle, ash in color with suspected sophisticated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) was coming from Jigawa State to Kano State, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, immediately raised a crack team comprising Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) and Operation Puff Adder.

“At about 1630hrs of the same date, following a hot chase, the suspects abandoned the Motor Vehicle at Bubbugaje Quarters Kumbotso LGA Kano State. A technical search conducted by the team revealed that the motor vehicle was fully loaded with Improvised Explosive Device materials.” 

“Two (2) AK-47 Rifles, Four (4) AK-47 Magazines, One Thousand and Ninety-Eight (1,098) Live Ammunition, and Two (2) Pistol Magazines were also recovered. An investigation has commenced,” the police statement said.

