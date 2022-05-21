Some Extremists Planning To Cause Chaos During May 22 Nationwide Protest For Deborah Samuel — Christian Association, CAN Alerts Churches

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged churches to restrategise on the protest slated to hold across the country on Sunday, May 22.

CAN, in a statement issued by the President, Samuel Ayokunle on Saturday, said it got information that some Muslim youths had planned to organise a counter-protest so as to cause mayhem to the proposed peaceful protest.

Christian-Association-of-Nigeria-CAN

The Christian body urged Christian leaders to hold the protest within their church premises or at the secretariat of the Christian Association of Nigeria near them, and if considered unsafe, should hold placards in their churches and pray for the soul of Deborah, the young lady who was killed in Sokoto State over alleged blasphemy.

CAN said, “You are all aware that some Muslims had sent out information that they were going to counter our peaceful protest on Sunday, May 22. Their intention is to cause chaos and attribute it to us.

“In view of the foregoing, I urge you all to do the protest of placards-carrying within the premises of your local churches or your CAN Secretariat. However, where it is unsafe to do the protest in the premises of your church or CAN Secretariat, you may carry the placards inside your church and pray for justice for Deborah Samuel who was wickedly and extra judicially slain.

“Pray as well for a change of heart for the wicked who find it convenient for them to kill their fellow human beings under religious guise. In all, let the television cover your in-house protest and equally use the social media for the entire world to see.

“May the Lord be with us all, His Church in Nigeria and our nation who is in birth pains.”