Some Extremists Planning To Cause Chaos During May 22 Nationwide Protest For Deborah Samuel — Christian Association, CAN Alerts Churches

The Christian body urged Christian leaders to hold the protest within their church premises or at the secretariat of the Christian Association of Nigeria near them.

by Saharareporters, New York May 21, 2022

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged churches to restrategise on the protest slated to hold across the country on Sunday, May 22.

CAN, in a statement issued by the President, Samuel Ayokunle on Saturday, said it got information that some Muslim youths had planned to organise a counter-protest so as to cause mayhem to the proposed peaceful protest.

Christian-Association-of-Nigeria-CAN

The Christian body urged Christian leaders to hold the protest within their church premises or at the secretariat of the Christian Association of Nigeria near them, and if considered unsafe, should hold placards in their churches and pray for the soul of Deborah, the young lady who was killed in Sokoto State over alleged blasphemy.

CAN said, “You are all aware that some Muslims had sent out information that they were going to counter our peaceful protest on Sunday, May 22. Their intention is to cause chaos and attribute it to us.

“In view of the foregoing, I urge you all to do the protest of placards-carrying within the premises of your local churches or your CAN Secretariat. However, where it is unsafe to do the protest in the premises of your church or CAN Secretariat, you may carry the placards inside your church and pray for justice for Deborah Samuel who was wickedly and extra judicially slain.

“Pray as well for a change of heart for the wicked who find it convenient for them to kill their fellow human beings under religious guise. In all, let the television cover your in-house protest and equally use the social media for the entire world to see.

“May the Lord be with us all, His Church in Nigeria and our nation who is in birth pains.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity The World Must Speak Against Plots To Kill Bishop Kukah, HURIWA Alerts
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Scores Injured, Six Houses, Seven Shops Burnt In Bauchi During Riot Over Alleged Blasphemy – Police
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Crusade: If Anything Happens To Deeper Life Church Members, We’ll Hold You Responsible —IPOB Tells Christian Association, CAN
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Don't Bring Sharia to South-West, Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria Warns Senate
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Christianity Gospel Singer, Yinka Alaseyori Finally Speaks After Tope Alabi Condemned Her Song
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Pastor Enenche Laid Off Department Of State Services Agent To Absolve Church Of Detained #BuhariMustGo Protesters
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity The World Must Speak Against Plots To Kill Bishop Kukah, HURIWA Alerts
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram After Announcing Gas Explosion, Nigerian Security Operatives Arrest Two Boko Haram Suspects In Connection With Kano Incident, Recover Bombs, Weapons
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Travel Junketing President, Buhari Returns To Abuja After Two-day Condolence Visit To UAE
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Respect Me As Elder And Give Me Votes – Ex-Governor, Tinubu Begs Jigawa Delegates
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
United States of America US Judge Bars President Biden From Reversing Trump’s Law On Eviction Of Immigrants
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu Wished To Make Broadcast To His Supporters When We Met – Anambra Governor, Soludo Speaks On Visit
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
Islam Abuja Chief Imam, Maqari Must Be Removed From Office, Prosecuted For Justifying Brutal Murder Of Deborah Samuel – Soyinka
0 Comments
2 Minutes Ago
News Oyo Governor, Makinde Gifts 7 Vehicles To Judges, Says ‘They Are Brand New And Not Manufactured In Nigeria’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity Scores Injured, Six Houses, Seven Shops Burnt In Bauchi During Riot Over Alleged Blasphemy – Police
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sahara Reporters In Time Of Crisis: Civilian And Soldier, By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Crusade: If Anything Happens To Deeper Life Church Members, We’ll Hold You Responsible —IPOB Tells Christian Association, CAN
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Another Two-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos, One Person Confirmed Dead
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad