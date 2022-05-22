2023: Father Mbaka Lists Qualities He Told God Next Enugu Governor Should Have

The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, Sunday, said that Enugu people do not need a cult member as their next governor in 2023.

Mbaka stated this when a former Minister of Power, Prof Bart Nnaji, who is a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, sought the cleric's blessings during Sunday Holy Mass at the Adoration Ground, Emene.

Rev Father Ejike Mbaka

He said, "We are praying so that God will give us someone who is sane, a tested and trusted personality, a competent hand, a father, a lover, an industrialist, a visionary, a godly person, a down-to-earth humble personality.

"We don't need terrorism in this state. We don't want to hear that this one is in this cult while the other person is in another cult and then a cult war will start. They are all our children but we need a father to be governor so he will bring the entire Enugu together."

While praying for the former minister, asking God to grant his heart desires, Mbaka said that his ministry had been praying for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi that God should lead him to support a candidate that will sustain peace in the state after him.

Although the outspoken Catholic priest, said he had no preferred candidate, he told Nnaji that it will be well with him while describing him as a "great son of Enugu State and a power generator".

He said, "One of my children will become the Governor after Gburugburu. We are also praying for Gburugburu so that God will give him the wisdom, the grace, the favour to select a man after God's own heart. That is my prayer for him in Jesus' name.

"The person of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is in tandem with peace. There may not be too much (sic) flyovers in Enugu but there is peace. By midnight you see the people of Enugu walking about the streets fearlessly without security. The white men that came here the other day assessed it and I thank God for the good people of Enugu State that supported him to achieve it. The youths of Enugu, it shall be well with you.

"So, that is why I am praying for Gburugburu so that he will not make a mistake because one single mistake will put people in trouble. None of the politicians who are aspiring to be governors will expose their inner will.

"What you see are people who are not real. None of them is saying things from their heart, but we are waiting. Anyone they bring we will work for the people. If he wants peace, we will give him peace, if he wants to toy with the poor, we will chase him out of the seat.

"We need a compassionate, empathic and sympathetic personality. Someone with a good heart and a good person. Because our people can survive even if you don't help them. My prayer is that he selects a man of peace, a good man. I am not recommending anyone to him but I am praying that God puts a good man into his heart."