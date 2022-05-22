Alleged N47bn Fraud: Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Releases Ex-Managing Director Of Niger Delta Development Commission, Nsima Ekere

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nsima Ekere on bail.

A source in the EFCC told SaharaReporters on Sunday that "Ekere has been released on bail".

SaharaReporters learnt he was released earlier on Sunday.

Ekere was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly diverting N47 billion through registered contractors of the agency.

Similarly, last Tuesday, the EFCC arrested a former Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh.

Etteh was grilled by EFCC’s special duties unit for her alleged involvement in a solar power electrification scam in Akwa Ibom State worth N240 million.

The former speaker was said to have received N130m through her personal account.

The contract was awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Etteh was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2007 but resigned only after a few months amid allegations of financial misappropriation.

The EFCC last Monday arrested the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, over alleged N80 billion fraud.

Ahmed was last Wednesday suspended indefinitely by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, to allow for proper investigation of the allegations against him.