Anambra Governor, Soludo Offers N10million Reward For Arrest Of Killers Of Anambra Lawmaker, Okoye

The Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has offered N10 million reward to anyone with information that will help to arrest the killers of the State House of Assembly member, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye.

While describing the gruesome murder of the lawmaker as condemnable, Soludo vowed to track down the killers no matter how long it may take.

Okoye who was representing Aguata II Constituency in the State House of Assembly and his aide, Cyril Chiegboka were kidnapped on May 15, 2022, along the road

Later, his lifeless body which had been decapitated was found at Nnobi in the Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

But Soludo in a statement on Sunday, condoled with his kinsmen of Isuofia, noting that it is probably the same criminal gang that attacked him and killed three policemen at Isuofia two years ago that are once again on the prowl.

He, however, vowed that “they can never cow down Isuofia and Anambra state.”

The governor vowed that the perpetrators as well as all criminals operating in Anambra must be decisively brought to justice.

He subsequently promised to give N10 million to anyone or group that will avail the authorities with valuable information that will lead to the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

“Anambra will soon be a hell for these criminals, Governor Soludo assured,” the spokesman for the state police command, Mr. Ikenga Tochukwu, said in a statement signed by him.

Soludo reassured the Anambra people of security agencies' resolve and renewed determination to go all out against the criminals and ensure they are brought to justice.

“Anambra will win against the forces of darkness,” Soludo assured in the statement, urging Ndi Anambra to brace up for the all out war against the criminals.”