BREAKING: Delta Youth Development Commissioner, Ifeanyi Egwunyega, Supervises Assault On Journalists At PDP Primary

On sighting journalists, Egwunyega, who is the team leader of the primary election from Asaba, hurriedly came out looking worried.

by Saharareporters, New York May 22, 2022

Journalists covering the ongoing Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Assembly primary election of the Isoko South constituency 1, were on Sunday locked out by the state Commissioner for Youth Development, Ifeanyi Egwunyega.
Trouble started around 9:00 am when the Adhoc delegates were accredited and called into the Oleh Township Stadium in the Isoko South Local Government Area of the state, the venue of the primary.

On sighting journalists, Egwunyega, who is the team leader of the primary election from Asaba, hurriedly came out looking worried. 
He then began to issue orders, giving directives that journalists should not be allowed at the venue. He said they were not invited and as such should not be allowed to do anything.
Egwunyega, who had earlier been accused of hobnobbing with one of the aspirants before the election, noted that "journalists have always been a clog in the wheel of progress and should go out". 
The Divisional Police Officer in charge of the local government council, Paul Oboware and his men offered themselves as willing tools to carry out the directive of the commissioner. 
They swiftly started harassing journalists. 
As the harassment was going on, the Personal Assistant to the Isoko South Local Government Chairman, Moses Ovedhe, assaulted one of the journalists, Amour Udemude. 
At that juncture, it was decided that the journalists should stay and observe the process.
Binno Obowomano of Irri ward 10 was declared the winner, beating his opponents including the incumbent House of Assembly lawmaker representing Isoko South Constituency 1. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Anglican Cleric, Son In Ondo, Demand Ransom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Advert Executive Over 'Offensive Campaign Adverts' With Its Logo In Enugu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Shocked To Learn Gunmen Beheaded Anambra Lawmaker, Okoye— IPOB Lawyer
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal How Corruption In Sokoto Scholarship Board Landed Medical Student In Russian Detention Camp, Threatens His Education
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Christianity Blasphemy: Late Deborah's Statement Did Not Warrant Being Killed By Muslims In Sokoto —Redeemed Church Assistant Overseer, Pastor Odesola
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education University Lecturers' Strike: Nigerian Students Are Worst-treated Citizens By Successive Governments — Sowore
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Blasphemy: Late Deborah's Statement Did Not Warrant Being Killed By Muslims In Sokoto —Redeemed Church Assistant Overseer, Pastor Odesola
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Anglican Cleric, Son In Ondo, Demand Ransom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Advert Executive Over 'Offensive Campaign Adverts' With Its Logo In Enugu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Shocked To Learn Gunmen Beheaded Anambra Lawmaker, Okoye— IPOB Lawyer
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal How Corruption In Sokoto Scholarship Board Landed Medical Student In Russian Detention Camp, Threatens His Education
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Education University Lecturers' Strike: Nigerian Students Are Worst-treated Citizens By Successive Governments — Sowore
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News U.S. Ambassador, Leonard Charges Nigerians To Vote Leaders Who'll Tackle Boko Haram, Other Security Challenges In 2023
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Pay Us N323Million Arrears Of Earned Allowances You Owe— Senior Staff Union, SSANU, Urges Plateau University Management As Strike Enters 5th Month
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Invade Delta State House Of Assembly Primary Election Venue, Shoot Sporadically
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Political Intrigues Between Two Corrupt Nigerian Public Figures Led To Detention, Grilling Of Former NDDC MD Over N47billion Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Bauchi Students Give Governor Mohammed 48 Hours To Release Student Leader Detained Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Publish Financial Transactions Of APC, PDP, Other Parties From 2015 To Date, SERAP Tells Nigerian Electoral Commission, INEC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad