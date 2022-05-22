BREAKING: Delta Youth Development Commissioner, Ifeanyi Egwunyega, Supervises Assault On Journalists At PDP Primary

Journalists covering the ongoing Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Assembly primary election of the Isoko South constituency 1, were on Sunday locked out by the state Commissioner for Youth Development, Ifeanyi Egwunyega.

Trouble started around 9:00 am when the Adhoc delegates were accredited and called into the Oleh Township Stadium in the Isoko South Local Government Area of the state, the venue of the primary.

On sighting journalists, Egwunyega, who is the team leader of the primary election from Asaba, hurriedly came out looking worried.

He then began to issue orders, giving directives that journalists should not be allowed at the venue. He said they were not invited and as such should not be allowed to do anything.

Egwunyega, who had earlier been accused of hobnobbing with one of the aspirants before the election, noted that "journalists have always been a clog in the wheel of progress and should go out".

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of the local government council, Paul Oboware and his men offered themselves as willing tools to carry out the directive of the commissioner.

They swiftly started harassing journalists.

As the harassment was going on, the Personal Assistant to the Isoko South Local Government Chairman, Moses Ovedhe, assaulted one of the journalists, Amour Udemude.

At that juncture, it was decided that the journalists should stay and observe the process.

Binno Obowomano of Irri ward 10 was declared the winner, beating his opponents including the incumbent House of Assembly lawmaker representing Isoko South Constituency 1.