BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Anglican Cleric, Son In Ondo, Demand Ransom

He was kidnapped by the hoodlums, alongside his son, while on transit at Okeluse.

by Saharareporters, New York May 22, 2022

Olu Obanla, a cleric with an Anglican Church in Ondo State, has been abducted alongside his son by a gang of gunmen. 
Venerable Obanla was kidnapped on Saturday, at Ifon Road, in the Ose Local Government Area of the state. 

He was kidnapped by the hoodlums, alongside his son, while on transit at Okeluse. 
A source, who confirmed the incident in a terse message, said the suspects waylaid the father and son, before dragging them into a thick forest in Ifon. 
The source further revealed that the gunmen later contacted the family of the cleric through his wife on the phone. 
He added that the suspects demanded a ransom of N10 million from the family. 
"But the family could not raise the money. They even begged the kidnappers to allow them to send a certain amount of money so that they could release the man and his son but they rejected it," he added. 
Confirming the incident in a telephone interview, the spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami, said the anti-kidnapping section of the command was already on the trail of the suspects. 
Odunlami added that the father and son would be rescued unhurt from the kidnappers' den. 
He urged the locals in the area to assist the police with more information about the incident.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Killers Of Anambra Lawmaker Reportedly Vow To Kill More House Of Assembly Members
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Deborah's Murder Over Alleged Blasphemy Can Improve Respect, Relations Between Nigerian Muslims And Christians— Islamic Group
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Aggrieved Parents Protest As 700 Candidates Were Barred From WAEC Exam Over Failure To Complete Registration Due To Bandit Attack In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Behead Abducted Anambra Lawmaker From Governor Soludo's Constituency, Hang Head In Motor Park
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Shocked To Learn Gunmen Beheaded Anambra Lawmaker, Okoye— IPOB Lawyer
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity EXCLUSIVE: Three Children Of Pastor Given One-Week Ultimatum By Boko Haram Quit School, Wife Falls Sick
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity 2023: Father Mbaka Lists Qualities He Told God Next Enugu Governor Should Have
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Terrorism Afghanistan's Female TV Presenters Cover Their Faces In Line With Taliban Order
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
News Nigerian Government To Impose New Tax On Phone Calls To Finance Healthcare
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Killers Of Anambra Lawmaker Reportedly Vow To Kill More House Of Assembly Members
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Deborah's Murder Over Alleged Blasphemy Can Improve Respect, Relations Between Nigerian Muslims And Christians— Islamic Group
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Aggrieved Parents Protest As 700 Candidates Were Barred From WAEC Exam Over Failure To Complete Registration Due To Bandit Attack In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Group In Austria To Challenge Nigerian Senators Receiving Pension As Ex-governors In Court
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections Delta Former Energy Commissioner, Jonathan Ukodhiko, Gives Delegates N2Million Each To Win House Of Reps Ticket
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Don't Wait For 6 Months This Time Again To Appoint Ministers To Vacant Positions, HEDA Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Behead Abducted Anambra Lawmaker From Governor Soludo's Constituency, Hang Head In Motor Park
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Jigawa Government Lied, Deceived People With Multi-billion-naira “One Ward, One Health Facility’’ Investment Claim
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man To Die By Hanging For Drugging, Drowning Commercial Motorcyclist In River Benue
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad