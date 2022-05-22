BREAKING: Gunmen Invade Delta State House Of Assembly Primary Election Venue, Shoot Sporadically

The election had ended peacefully with the state legal adviser of the party, Bernard Odion winning the election with 23 votes to beat the incumbent, Jude Ogbimi, who polled one vote.

by Saharareporters, New York May 22, 2022

Unknown gunmen numbering over 10, on Sunday invaded the Anglican Girls Grammar School, Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta state, venue of the ongoing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Assembly primary election for the Isoko North constituency.

The gunmen, SaharaReporters gathered, stormed the venue in three Toyota Sienna minivans shortly after the primary election results had been declared and delegates and aspirants left the venue. They subsequently began to shoot indiscriminately into the air as party members, supporters and security personnel scampered to safety.

The election had ended peacefully with the state legal adviser of the party, Bernard Odion winning the election with 23 votes to beat the incumbent, Jude Ogbimi, who polled one vote. The immediate council chairman, Emmanuel Egbabor, who had 8 votes clinched the second position.

SaharaReporters gathered that before the election, the chairman of Isoko North council, Christian Iteire had on Friday allegedly hijacked the ad-hoc delegates and camped them in a hotel to prevent other aspirants from gaining access to the delegates before the election.

Confirming this, one of the delegates who spoke to SaharaReporters on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the majority of the adhoc delegates were hijacked by the council chairman in collaboration with the member representing the Isoko federal constituency in the house of representatives, Leo Ogor and the former commissioner for energy and aspirant for the Isoko federal house of representatives, Jonathan Ukodhiko.

"Our national leader, you know him, Leo, gave 29 of us the ad-hoc delegates N3.5 million each to support his anointed candidate, the state party legal adviser, Bernard Odion. And of course, there must always be a betrayer. Out of the 29 of us, only 23 voted for Odion to win the party ticket and I was among the delegates who voted against him because Odion is too local and dull for the House of Assembly seat. 

"It is as good as Isoko North not having a representative in the state assembly with Odion going there. It's very unfortunate that Odion is being forced on the people of Isoko North constituency. Odion won't be able to move or even sponsor a single motion and bill for the development of our constituency and state," the source disclosed.

Unlike Isoko South constituency 1 where the state commissioner for youth development, Ifeanyi Egwunyega, harassed and supervised an assault on journalists during the primary election, journalists were treated with respect and recognition and were involved in the process at the Isoko North House of Assembly primary election. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Publish Financial Transactions Of APC, PDP, Other Parties From 2015 To Date, SERAP Tells Nigerian Electoral Commission, INEC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Begins Movement Of Sensitive Materials For Supplementary Election In Plateau
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Elections You Won Kaduna In Your Dreams, El-Rufai Mocks Atiku
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: INEC Adjourns In Sokoto But Coast Clear For Tambuwal To Win Second Term
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Elections 'Nigeria Will Continue To Feel The Weight Of Igbo Votes Until We Achieve Restructuring'
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Elections APC Insists: We Won't Participate If Adamawa Supplementary Election Holds On Thursday
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Blasphemy: Late Deborah's Statement Did Not Warrant Being Killed By Muslims In Sokoto —Redeemed Church Assistant Overseer, Pastor Odesola
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Anglican Cleric, Son In Ondo, Demand Ransom
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Advert Executive Over 'Offensive Campaign Adverts' With Its Logo In Enugu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Shocked To Learn Gunmen Beheaded Anambra Lawmaker, Okoye— IPOB Lawyer
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal How Corruption In Sokoto Scholarship Board Landed Medical Student In Russian Detention Camp, Threatens His Education
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education University Lecturers' Strike: Nigerian Students Are Worst-treated Citizens By Successive Governments — Sowore
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News U.S. Ambassador, Leonard Charges Nigerians To Vote Leaders Who'll Tackle Boko Haram, Other Security Challenges In 2023
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Pay Us N323Million Arrears Of Earned Allowances You Owe— Senior Staff Union, SSANU, Urges Plateau University Management As Strike Enters 5th Month
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Political Intrigues Between Two Corrupt Nigerian Public Figures Led To Detention, Grilling Of Former NDDC MD Over N47billion Fraud
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Bauchi Students Give Governor Mohammed 48 Hours To Release Student Leader Detained Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Publish Financial Transactions Of APC, PDP, Other Parties From 2015 To Date, SERAP Tells Nigerian Electoral Commission, INEC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Anambra Governor, Soludo Offers N10million Reward For Arrest Of Killers Of Anambra Lawmaker, Okoye
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad