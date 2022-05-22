BREAKING: PDP Delegates Elect 25 State Assembly Candidates, Return All Incumbents Seeking Re-election In Adamawa

The nomination exercise was conducted in all the 25 State Assembly constituencies on Sunday.

by Saharareporters, New York May 22, 2022

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has conducted its State House of Assembly primary election, returning all 12 incumbents seeking re-election in Adamawa State, SaharaReporters can report.

 

A list of successful candidates seen by SaharaReporters, shows that 12 out of 14 incumbent PDP lawmakers seeking re-election have been nominated. 

 

Simon Isa of Song Constituency had declined to seek re-election, just as his counterpart from Jada-Mbulo, Hammantukur Yettisori is vying for a seat in the National Assembly.

 

Names of winners and their constituencies:

 

1. Yola North - HON. HAMIDU SAJO LEKKI

2. Lamurde - HON. BAUNA MYANDASA

3. Demsa - HON. KATE RAYMOND MOMUNO

4. Numan - HON. PWAMWAKENO MACKONDO

5. Song - HON EMMANUEL KEFAS

6. Michika - MOSES YERIMA

7. Yola-South- ADAMU BABA MUSTAPHA 

8. Girei - ABUBAKAR ABDULLAHI BAKARI

9. Nassarawo Binyeri - UMAR NASHION GUBI

10. Hong - BATHIYA WESLEY

11. Gombi - JAPHET KEFAS

12. Jada/Mbulo - MOHAMMED JIJIWA

13. Shelleng - NAPTALI KANTOMA

14. Madagali- HARUNA JILANTIKIRI

15. Mubi South - MUSA MBORORO

16. Toungo - KEFAS CALVIN

17. Guyuk -ADWAWA DONGLOCK

18. Mubi North - ISHAQ DANGOTE

19. Ganye - STEPHEN EMMANUEL JANGIRI

20. Mayo Belwa - MUSA MAHMUD KALLAMU

21. Leko - Koma - BULUS GEOFFREY 

22. Uba - Gaya - ADUM JOHN ALABA

23. Maiha - AHMED JINGI BELEL

24. Fofure/Gurin - SAIDU YAHAYA NUHU

25. Verre - JAPHET HAMMAJABU. 

