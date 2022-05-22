BREAKING: PDP Delegates Elect 25 State Assembly Candidates, Return All Incumbents Seeking Re-election In Adamawa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has conducted its State House of Assembly primary election, returning all 12 incumbents seeking re-election in Adamawa State, SaharaReporters can report.

The nomination exercise was conducted in all the 25 State Assembly constituencies on Sunday.

A list of successful candidates seen by SaharaReporters, shows that 12 out of 14 incumbent PDP lawmakers seeking re-election have been nominated.

Simon Isa of Song Constituency had declined to seek re-election, just as his counterpart from Jada-Mbulo, Hammantukur Yettisori is vying for a seat in the National Assembly.

Names of winners and their constituencies:

1. Yola North - HON. HAMIDU SAJO LEKKI

2. Lamurde - HON. BAUNA MYANDASA

3. Demsa - HON. KATE RAYMOND MOMUNO

4. Numan - HON. PWAMWAKENO MACKONDO

5. Song - HON EMMANUEL KEFAS

6. Michika - MOSES YERIMA

7. Yola-South- ADAMU BABA MUSTAPHA

8. Girei - ABUBAKAR ABDULLAHI BAKARI

9. Nassarawo Binyeri - UMAR NASHION GUBI

10. Hong - BATHIYA WESLEY

11. Gombi - JAPHET KEFAS

12. Jada/Mbulo - MOHAMMED JIJIWA

13. Shelleng - NAPTALI KANTOMA

14. Madagali- HARUNA JILANTIKIRI

15. Mubi South - MUSA MBORORO

16. Toungo - KEFAS CALVIN

17. Guyuk -ADWAWA DONGLOCK

18. Mubi North - ISHAQ DANGOTE

19. Ganye - STEPHEN EMMANUEL JANGIRI

20. Mayo Belwa - MUSA MAHMUD KALLAMU

21. Leko - Koma - BULUS GEOFFREY

22. Uba - Gaya - ADUM JOHN ALABA

23. Maiha - AHMED JINGI BELEL

24. Fofure/Gurin - SAIDU YAHAYA NUHU

25. Verre - JAPHET HAMMAJABU.