BREAKING: PDP Delegates Elect 25 State Assembly Candidates, Return All Incumbents Seeking Re-election In Adamawa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has conducted its State House of Assembly primary election, returning all 12 incumbents seeking re-election in Adamawa State, SaharaReporters can report.
The nomination exercise was conducted in all the 25 State Assembly constituencies on Sunday.
A list of successful candidates seen by SaharaReporters, shows that 12 out of 14 incumbent PDP lawmakers seeking re-election have been nominated.
Simon Isa of Song Constituency had declined to seek re-election, just as his counterpart from Jada-Mbulo, Hammantukur Yettisori is vying for a seat in the National Assembly.
Names of winners and their constituencies:
1. Yola North - HON. HAMIDU SAJO LEKKI
2. Lamurde - HON. BAUNA MYANDASA
3. Demsa - HON. KATE RAYMOND MOMUNO
4. Numan - HON. PWAMWAKENO MACKONDO
5. Song - HON EMMANUEL KEFAS
6. Michika - MOSES YERIMA
7. Yola-South- ADAMU BABA MUSTAPHA
8. Girei - ABUBAKAR ABDULLAHI BAKARI
9. Nassarawo Binyeri - UMAR NASHION GUBI
10. Hong - BATHIYA WESLEY
11. Gombi - JAPHET KEFAS
12. Jada/Mbulo - MOHAMMED JIJIWA
13. Shelleng - NAPTALI KANTOMA
14. Madagali- HARUNA JILANTIKIRI
15. Mubi South - MUSA MBORORO
16. Toungo - KEFAS CALVIN
17. Guyuk -ADWAWA DONGLOCK
18. Mubi North - ISHAQ DANGOTE
19. Ganye - STEPHEN EMMANUEL JANGIRI
20. Mayo Belwa - MUSA MAHMUD KALLAMU
21. Leko - Koma - BULUS GEOFFREY
22. Uba - Gaya - ADUM JOHN ALABA
23. Maiha - AHMED JINGI BELEL
24. Fofure/Gurin - SAIDU YAHAYA NUHU
25. Verre - JAPHET HAMMAJABU.