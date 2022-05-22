Nigerian Man To Die By Hanging For Drugging, Drowning Commercial Motorcyclist In River Benue

The convict and Friday (still at large) had tricked the motorcyclist into conveying them to a party.

by Saharareporters, New York May 22, 2022

A middle-aged man, Danlami Mohammed, has been condemned to death for drugging and drowning a commercial motorcyclist, popularly called Okada rider, in Adamawa State.

 

SaharaReporters learnt that the Chief Judge of Adamawa State, Justice Nathan Musa, on Friday handed the death sentence to Mohammed for conspiring with one Friday, said to be at large, to kill Murtala Mohammed and steal his motorbike.

Mohammed was convicted and sentenced to death by hanging on count 3 and also sentenced to life imprisonment on count 1.

 

On counts 2 and 4, Mohammed was sentenced to a 10-year jail term each without the option of paying a fine.

 

Justice Musa declared thus: "In the final analysis, it is my considered view that the Prosecution through the confessional statement of the Defendant and the unchallenged and undiscredited testimonies of the Witnesses have proved the charge against the Defendant beyond a reasonable doubt; as such the Defendant is convicted as charged." 

 

He ruled that the convict showed no mercy on a fellow human being of which his 'allocutus' plea goes to no issue, saying that "moreover, the sentence provided under counts 1 and 3 make mandatory sentence".

 

"The Court has noted the 'allocutus' of the convict and also not unmindful of the gruesome nature of how the convict terminated the life of his victim without any provocation just to steal a motorcycle," he said.

 

The Prosecution had informed the court that Danladi Mohammed and Friday (still at large) on or around December 27, 2016, at Tingno community in the Lamurde Local Government Area conspired to steal a motorcycle belonging to the deceased, Murtala Mohammed.

 

"After killing their victim, Mohammed dishonestly retained the said motorcycle and used same for commercial purposes at Bambam in Gombe State until he was arrested and the vehicle recovered on January 5, 2017," it also said. 

 

SaharaReporters further learnt that the convict and Friday (still at large) had tricked the motorcyclist into conveying them to a party at Tungan-Ladan in the Numan Local Government Area for a party.

 

They drugged him with a candy laced with deep sleep causing chemical, allegedly obtained from one Mamman Tingno, before drowning him in River Benue and taking away his motorcycle.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Group In Austria To Challenge Nigerian Senators Receiving Pension As Ex-governors In Court
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Advert Executive Over 'Offensive Campaign Adverts' With Its Logo In Enugu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Bank Fraud
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Elections Citing Court Order, Socialist Party Of Nigeria Demands Registration Certificate From INEC
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Exclusive Leaders or Dealers: Former Nigerian Governors Undergoing Trial for Corruption
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
CRIME Amotekun Arrests Four Suspected Kidnappers In Ekiti
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity 2023: Father Mbaka Lists Qualities He Told God Next Enugu Governor Should Have
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Terrorism Afghanistan's Female TV Presenters Cover Their Faces In Line With Taliban Order
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Government To Impose New Tax On Phone Calls To Finance Healthcare
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Killers Of Anambra Lawmaker Reportedly Vow To Kill More House Of Assembly Members
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Deborah's Murder Over Alleged Blasphemy Can Improve Respect, Relations Between Nigerian Muslims And Christians— Islamic Group
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Aggrieved Parents Protest As 700 Candidates Were Barred From WAEC Exam Over Failure To Complete Registration Due To Bandit Attack In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Group In Austria To Challenge Nigerian Senators Receiving Pension As Ex-governors In Court
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Delta Former Energy Commissioner, Jonathan Ukodhiko, Gives Delegates N2Million Each To Win House Of Reps Ticket
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Don't Wait For 6 Months This Time Again To Appoint Ministers To Vacant Positions, HEDA Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Behead Abducted Anambra Lawmaker From Governor Soludo's Constituency, Hang Head In Motor Park
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Jigawa Government Lied, Deceived People With Multi-billion-naira “One Ward, One Health Facility’’ Investment Claim
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Delegates Elect 25 State Assembly Candidates, Return All Incumbents Seeking Re-election In Adamawa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad