University Lecturers' Strike: Nigerian Students Are Worst-treated Citizens By Successive Governments — Sowore

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has taken a swipe at the Nigerian government for making students miss out on academic activities by failing to meet the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which continually resorts to industrial actions.

ASUU is the umbrella union of public university lecturers in Nigeria.

Omoyele Sowore

Sowore, in a post on Sunday, said Nigerian students are the set of citizens treated the worst in the country.

According to him, they are deprived of basic rights, particularly funding from the government.

The presidential hopeful of the African Action Congress (AAC) said he has a great passion for Nigerian students, noting that if he clinches the number one position in the country, he will increase funding for education.

Sowore further pledged to make work-study programmes available for Nigerian students, including grants and stipends to make the acquisition of knowledge easier.

Nigerian students are probably some of the worst treated citizens by successive Nigerian govt people. Imagine how frequently they let University Teachers go on strike, students have no means of funding their education beside their parents, and relatives. pic.twitter.com/zy2WuEsGTe — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) May 22, 2022

He said, “Dear Nigerian students, I started my political career 30 years ago as a student activist at the University of Lagos. I continue to have great passion and concern for you, the youths of our country. Many of you have been at home because of ASUU strike, my party, the AAC, we will increase funding for education.

“Nigerian students are probably some of the worst treated citizens by successive Nigerian govt people. Imagine how frequently they let University Teachers go on strike, students have no means of funding their education besides their parents, and relatives.

“No grants, no loans, no stipends, no work-study programs. After all these No Jobs after school.

“Meanwhile a single govt official could steal N80billion from the public treasury, yet every day they ask us “where will you find the money to fund the education?” The real question is, “how come Nigerian officials find billions to fund their greed and lust?” Together we could change the narrative forever. Vote right! #soworeforpresident #WeCantContinueLikeThis."

ASUU had begun its strike action on February 14, saying the Nigerian Government had failed to honour the agreement it had with the lecturers on the revitalisation of the university system, and payment of Earned Academic Allowance, among others.

ASUU has extended its three-month-old strike by another 12 weeks.

ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, had said this was to give the government more time “to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues.”

"The Federal Government has been grossly mishandling the crisis, fielding incompetent, arrogant ministers, and treating the education sector with disdain. It has to act quickly to end the impasse, fulfil its obligations and persuade the dons to resume work immediately," Osodeke, ASUU leader, had said.