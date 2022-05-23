2023: Governors Wike, Makinde, Ortom Hold ‘Private Meeting’ With Ex-President, Obasanjo

Three Southern governors of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are currently in a closed meeting with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Daily Trust reports that the governors are Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who is a presidential aspirant of the party; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

The three governors arrived at Obasanjo’s residence around 6.40pm in a long convoy and went straight into the meeting.

The objectives of the meeting are not yet known but it will not be unconnected with the 2023 general elections in which Governor Wike is aspiring to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).