2023: Governors Wike, Makinde, Ortom Hold ‘Private Meeting’ With Ex-President, Obasanjo

The objectives of the meeting are not yet known but it will not be unconnected with the 2023 general elections

by Saharareporters, New York May 23, 2022

Three Southern governors of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are currently in a closed meeting with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Daily Trust reports that the governors are Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who is a presidential aspirant of the party; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

Olusegun Obasanjo

The three governors arrived at Obasanjo’s residence around 6.40pm in a long convoy and went straight into the meeting.

The objectives of the meeting are not yet known but it will not be unconnected with the 2023 general elections in which Governor Wike is aspiring to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Abia Governor, Ikpeazu Under Fire For Allegedly Imposing Cronies As Election Delegates
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: Ruling Party, APC Again Adjusts Timetable For National Assembly, Governorship Primaries
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: South-East To Pick Consensus Candidate Among Ruling APC Aspirants – Ken Nnamani
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Postpones London Medical Trip
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Politics Two Ondo Senators, Tofowomo, Akinyelure, Lose Primary Election, Second-Term Ticket Of Opposition Party, PDP
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections No Further Comments On Okorocha's Certificate Of Return, Says INEC
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Give Politicians 48 Hours To Withdraw Soldiers From South-East Nigeria
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Coalition Of Civil Societies Protests Against Shell Company’s Oil Pollution In Niger Delta, Asks Church Of England To Stop Financing Firm
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Abia Governor, Ikpeazu Under Fire For Allegedly Imposing Cronies As Election Delegates
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Release ‘Mama Biafra’ From Detention, She’s Mother To Me – Nnamdi Kanu Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: Ruling Party, APC Again Adjusts Timetable For National Assembly, Governorship Primaries
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: South-East To Pick Consensus Candidate Among Ruling APC Aspirants – Ken Nnamani
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Court Convicts Ex-Federal Lawmaker, Nzeribe In Abuja Over Impersonation, Orders Arrest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Flight Operations Resume In Kaduna Airport After Two Months Due To Terrorists’ Attack
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education 21 Percent Of Buhari’s Tenure Taken By University Lecturers, ASUU Strike – Students Association, SOSSAN Kicks, Demands Government’s Intervention
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption How Kwara State Government Inflated Costs Of School Contracts By N19million – Report
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education Edo University, AAU Shuns Ongoing Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike, Fixes May 26 For Resumption
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Anambra Towns Deserted As Residents Comply With Sit-at-home Order
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad