2023 Presidency: South-East To Pick Consensus Candidate Among Ruling APC Aspirants – Ken Nnamani

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has said that the South-East stakeholders will pick a consensus aspirant among South-Easterners who have indicated interest in the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Apart from Nnamani, former Ministers of Science and Technology and state for Education, Ogbonnaya Onu and Emeka Nwajiuba, are some of the South-Easterners in the race for the presidential ticket of the APC.

Former Senator Ken Nnamani

According to Nnamani, if the principle of rotation had been adopted by the political parties, the presidency should go to the South-East.

Nnamani said this on Monday in an interview with Channels Television.

He said, “If we have adopted the principle of rotation and our people are expecting that this time around that the issue of presidency, the South-East should have a slot. The South-East should have a go at it and as I have already indicated; it is not that we don’t have people who can lead and try to unify and achieve more success for the nation, we do have but I say it’s available in other zones too.

“The fate of black race rests squarely on the shoulders of the most populous black nation on earth and that’s Nigeria, and this means it is expedient that Nigeria has a leader who is well exposed and can bring people together, motivate people enough for us to overcome many problems we are facing.”

He further stated that the South-East presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Party had agreed to “have a consensus candidate before the party primaries which is scheduled to hold on the May 30.”

Nnamani said he would set up a bilateral commission if elected as president stating that he would also appeal to other countries to help train the Nigerian police so as to enable them fight insecurity.

“One of the major problems we are facing now is insecurity, if I have the opportunity, the first thing I will do is to set up a bi-partisan commission. The Nigerian police as it is constituted today is not able to fight this situation that we are now; we need a special force trained; we appeal to other countries we have had similar problems to come and train a special crack team of our police to go after them (the criminals).”