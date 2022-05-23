28 Air Vice Marshals, Other Top Officers Retire From Nigerian Air Force

The NAF, at the passing out ceremony in Kano State, said the officers who retired from the service in the last one and a half years after 35 years of meritorious service, served commendably.

by Saharareporters, New York May 23, 2022

No fewer than 28 Air Vice Marshals (AVMs) and Air Commodores of Courses 35 and 36 of the National Defence Academy have retired from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in a colourful parade.

One of the retirees, AVM C.T Dii (retd.) in a valedictory speech urged men and women of the service to build on the modest achievements of the retiring officers to overcome the security challenges bedevilling the nation.

He said, “As we bow out of service, we want to appreciate all the support and assistance we got from you all throughout our service life.

“We also appreciate the past and present leadership of the country for the opportunity and support given to us. I will like to wholeheartedly thank the Chief of the Air Staff for his magnanimity in organising this memorable event to honour us.”

Saharareporters, New York

News Anambra Towns Deserted As Residents Comply With Sit-at-home Order
