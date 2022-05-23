Acting Accountant-General, Nwabuoku Also Under Probe By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC – Sources

The newly appointed overseer of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Anamekwe Nwabuoku, allegedly has a heavy corruption dossier and is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a medium, Economic Confidential, has said.

SaharaReporters had on Sunday reported that Nwabuoku was appointed to oversee the office in the absence of the suspended AGF, Ahmed Idris, who has been in EFCC custody for over a week while undergoing investigation for N80billion fraud.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Nwabuoku would oversee the affairs of the office during the pendency of Idris’ investigation.

But according to sources on Monday, the acting AGF had corruption allegations against him including alleged overpayment to himself in previous government agencies he served.

It was further alleged that some of the properties he acquired fraudulently had been recovered by the anti-corruption agencies.

One of the sources informed Economic Confidental that one of Nwabuoku’s financial crimes was allegedly committed while he was the Director of Finance and Accounts (DFA) at the Ministry of Defence.

He was also allegedly involved in other fraudulent activities and using the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS) to steal the salaries of federal government staff.

The GIFMIS is an IT-based system for budget management and accounting. It was adopted as part of a wider Public Service Reform Strategy by the federal government of Nigeria starting in the early 2000s.

Asked to explain why the Nigerian government opted to appoint Nwabuoku to oversee an office vacated by an allegedly corrupt AGF, a top official in the Presidency said Nwabuoku was the most senior official in the office.

"He is not acting AGF but overseeing OAGF as the most senior director in the office," the official declared.