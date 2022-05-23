Alleged Blasphemy: Nigerian Christians Protest Brutal Killing Of Deborah Samuel, Demand Justice

Christians all over the country on Sunday staged a peaceful protest in their respective churches, against the brutal killing of a Christian student, Deborah Samuel, who was killed earlier this month in Sokoto for allegedly insulting Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W).

The young lady, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto was stoned to death and set ablaze by her fellow students for allegedly making a blasphemous statement on a WhatsApp group.

This has attracted the outrage of Nigerians who called for the immediate prosecution of her killers and justice for the young lady.

The Christian Association of Nigeria, in an internal memo, had directed all churches in the country and Christian stakeholders to hold a peaceful protest nationwide over the gruesome killing of Deborah by a mob of Muslim youths.

In a follow-up statement on Saturday, CAN urged churches to restrategise on the protest after it got information that some Muslim youths had planned to organise a counter-protest to cause mayhem to the proposed peaceful protest.

It stated that the protest could be held within their church premises or at the secretariat of the Christian Association of Nigeria near them, and if considered unsafe, should hold placards in their churches and pray for the soul of Deborah, the young lady who was killed in Sokoto State over alleged blasphemy.

In compliance with the directive, Christians in the country staged a protest walk on Sunday, to express their anger and condemned jungle justice and sought global support against Christians’ killings in the North.

During the protest, the CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, said justice must be served for victims of religious intolerance across the country.

While speaking with journalists, Ayokunle on the premises of Oritamefa Baptist Church, Ibadan, said, “The reason we are here is to unanimously, as Christians, say no to jungle justice and wanton killing of the innocent as if Nigeria were the Banana Republic.

“We are saying that Nigeria is a law-guided society. And for everything, whether religious or not religious, the Constitution of Nigeria is supreme. The constitution must be brought to bear upon every conduct of all Nigerians.

“Henceforth, no religious group should be allowed to take laws into its own hands. There must be justice for those whose lives are unduly terminated and whose dreams are perished.”

It was gathered that the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Central Parish, at the Wuse 2 area of Abuja, also complied with the directive. However, members protested with their mouths sealed with cello tape.

Also, the CAN, Irawo Chapter in Atisbo Local Government, of Oyo State under the leadership of Revd. Ayoola S.T. staged a protest calling for justice for Deborah.