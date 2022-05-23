Anambra Towns Deserted As Residents Comply With Sit-at-home Order

Residents of Anambra State on Monday again deserted major towns, roads and streets across the state in compliance with the Monday’s sit-at-home order started by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In Awka, the state capital, motor parks at the popular Aroma Roundabout and UNIZIK Junction were not operational as no passenger vehicle was on duty.

There was also skeletal movement of tricycles, popularly known as Keke Napep, which was observed early in the morning while filling stations were closed down.

Students and pupils were seen playing in their respective houses as schools in Awka metropolis were shut down.

At the popular Eke Awka, a tricycle rider told SaharaReporters that few shops were open but there was no customer as the ever-busy market was deserted.

Streets in Onitsha, one of the biggest markets in the state, particularly the Niger Bridge Head, Upper Iweka and many other parts of the city, were empty.

Although IPOB has insisted that it has long ago cancelled the Monday sit-at-home order it started in October 2021, residents have continued to observe the order for fear of unknown as hoodlums constantly enforce the order, killing people and destroying properties worth millions of naira in various parts of the state especially in Ekwulobia, Iheala, Nnewi amongst others.

Despite repeated assurance of provision of adequate security by the Anambra State police command, residents of Awka who spoke with SaharaReporters said they observed the sit-at-home order because “even police are not always everywhere, and no one knows where they (gunmen) would meet you.”

Since the Monday sit-at-home started, many residents have lamented how it affects their businesses, as they not only lose what they would have made for the day but those who sell perishable goods lose them before fruits and vegetables lose them before Tuesdays when they resume businesses.