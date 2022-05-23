Aspirants Confused As Opposition Party, PDP Conducts Parallel Primaries In Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) factions have reportedly conducted parallel primary elections for the state House of Assembly and House of Representatives in Kano State.

The development it was gathered left aspirants in confusion on Sunday as they were uncertain of the one that was genuine.

Reports said the two factions of PDP led by Shehu Wada Sagagi and Bello Hayatu Gwarzo had conducted their primary elections separately, but were yet to officially announce the results, leaving aspirants and members in a state of confusion.

A High Court had last week granted an interlocutor injunction restraining the Sagagi-led executives of the party from parading themselves as the leaders of the party in the state, a development many interpreted to have given legitimacy to the faction led by Gwarzo and a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali.

Both factions according to the report had claimed to have been cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and delegations from the party’s national body present during their primaries on Sunday.

The paper observed that the Gwarzo-led faction conducted its primary elections on Sunday night, but it has yet to compile the results from the 44 local governments of the state, while the faction loyal to Sagagi conducted theirs early in the day, Daily Trust reports.

Both factions have not released the official list of the successful candidates.

A source from INEC office in Kano confirmed that they inspected the PDP primary elections, but declined to specify which of the factions they inspected as the commission was also not certain of who they actually supervised.

The source, however, added that there was still no submission brought to the commission for compilation.

During a visit to both secretariats of the two factions in Kano, the places were deserted as they were all said to be out observing the senatorial primaries and collecting the representatives and assembly results at undisclosed locations said to be at individual local government and zonal offices of the party.

It, however, reported that the party had suffered mass defections in Kano.