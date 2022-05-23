Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Four Fulani Herdsmen In Borno

by SaharaReporters, New York May 23, 2022

Members of the Boko Haram sect have killed four Fulani herders in Borno state.

 

Zagazola Makama, a Counter-insurgency Expert and Security Analyst disclosed this in a tweet on Monday.

“BHT/ISWAP terrorists have reportedly killed four herdsmen in the axis of Abujan Gorgi after accusing them of spying on the terror group,” he tweeted.

 

“The insurgents especially Boko Haram faction have constantly targeted the Fulani men, especially those living within their enclaves.”

 

Boko Haram has increasingly targeted farmers, herders and loggers, accusing them of spying and passing information to the Nigerian military.

 

They have also been raiding herding communities and stealing cattle, a valuable commodity in the region to fund their operations.

 

In 2020, the insurgents invaded a rice plantation in Zabarmari, a community in the Jere Local Government Area, killing at least 43 farmers.

 

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have become more ferocious in recent times.

 

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency has been largely defeated and it frequently underplays any losses.

 

The terror group has caused the death of thousands of people and displaced millions of others mainly in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

 

