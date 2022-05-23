BREAKING: Ruling Party, APC Again Adjusts Timetable For National Assembly, Governorship Primaries

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has yet again revised the timetable and schedule of activities for its governorship, State House of Assembly, Senate, and House of Representatives primary elections.

The development comes a day after the National Working Committee postponed the screening of the presidential screening exercise.

The revised timetable was announced by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, on Monday night at the APC Secretariat in Abuja.

Morka stated that the recently cleared 145 governorship and State House of Assembly aspirants will test their popularity at the primaries that will be determined by state and local government delegates respectively on Thursday, May 26.

In the statement obtained by SaharaReporters, the APC secretary said, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, 23rd of May, 2022, approved a revised Timetable/Schedule of Activities for the Governorship, State House of Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives Primary Elections as follows:

“Thursday, 26th of May, 2022

Governorship – (State Delegates)

State House of Assembly – (LGA Delegates)

“Friday, 27th of May, 2022

Senate – (LGA Delegates)

Saturday, 28th of May, 2022

House of Representatives – (LGA Delegates)

“Please Note that the Special Convention for the Presidential Primary will be held as scheduled on Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022.”