BREAKING: Two Policemen Shot, One Killed During PDP Primaries In Cross River

Supporters of some of the aspirants were protesting for unknown reasons and opened fire on the policemen.

by Saharareporters, New York May 23, 2022

Two policemen have been shot at the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party’s House of Representatives primaries in the Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The primary election is to nominate a candidate of the party in the 2023 general elections for the Obudu/Obanliku/Bekwara federal constituency. 

The rescheduled primaries were billed to hold at a school, Handmaid’s International Nursery and Primary School along hospital Road, according to Cross Rivers Watch.

One of the policemen, who was at the main entrance identified by his colleagues as Martins Mbang died on the spot after he was shot while the other who was at the rear has been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Several shots were fired for about six minutes which were said to be tense. 

The shooters were eventually chased away while the PDP members strategised on what to do next.

Saharareporters, New York

