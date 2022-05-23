Court Convicts Ex-Federal Lawmaker, Nzeribe In Abuja Over Impersonation, Orders Arrest

Justice Halilu Yusuf of the FCT High Court, Abuja, has convicted, Chuma Nzeribe, a former member of the House of Representatives for impersonation, possession of Federal Government documents and using same to fraudulently acquire land.

Nzeribe, who contested the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was convicted on Monday on four-count criminal charges brought against him by the federal government.

The convict could not be sentenced to prison, however, because of his absence in court on Monday when the judgment was delivered.

Justice Yusuf while delivering the judgment said he would reserve the sentence till the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives and police arrest the convict and bring him before the court.

The Judge ordered that the land in Maitama acquired with the forged documents be taken over by the owner, Ishaya Madi, with immediate effect.

Nzeribe had shunned the court for the third time without any cogent reason.

EFCC had told the court that Nzeribe wrote the commission a Memorandum of Understanding MoU surrendering the land he fraudulently acquired to the real owner, Ishaya Madi.