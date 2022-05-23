Edo University, AAU Shuns Ongoing Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike, Fixes May 26 For Resumption

The management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, has directed its students to resume to campus despite the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU).

The university stated this in a circular released on Monday through its registrar, Ambrose E. Odiase, noting that Thursday, May 26, was the date fixed for resumption by the school Senate.

The circular reads, "With reference to our earlier circular No. AAU/REG/CIR. 100/VOL.VIII/40 dated 18th March, 2022 directing all students to vacate the Halls of Residence on or before midnight on Tuesday, 22nd March, 2022, the University Management, on behalf of Senate, has reviewed the said directive and directed that students should return to campus on Thursday, 26th May, 2022.

"Consequently, all returning students for the 2020/2021 session are hereby informed that the Halls of Residence would be opened on the above-mentioned date.”

"This circular is for the information and compliance of all students of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma," the statement added.

Ambrose Alli University (AAU) is a state-owned university in Edo State, Nigeria.

Recall that ASUU two weeks ago extended its three months’ old strike by another 12 weeks.

ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, had said this was to give the government more time “to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues.”

"The Federal Government has been grossly mishandling the crisis, fielding incompetent, arrogant ministers, and treating the education sector with disdain. It has to act quickly to end the impasse, fulfil its obligations and persuade the dons to resume work immediately," Osodeke, ASUU leader, had said.